Avalanche blows 2-0 lead, fall for Rangers in regulation

January 7, 2020; New York, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores against New York Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin (31) during the first period in Madison Square Garden. This game is the NHL debut for Shesterkin. Compulsory credit: Sarah Taurus-USA TODAY Sport

The avalanche has fallen back into a losing routine. After receiving a shutout from the New York Islanders on Monday, the Avs rushed out of the gate on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.

Colorado scored the first two goals of the evening, but the Rangers fought back quickly and took control, beating the Avs 5-3 and sending the Avalanche home with a 1-2 record on their three-game road trip.

The Colorado goals came two minutes apart, through centers J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon. Rangers rookie goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin, who made his first NHL career, was strong the rest of the way and surrendered another goal.

New York tied the game before the end of the first before it jumped to a 3-2 lead. But after Compher’s second of the game made the 3-3, the Rangers responded quickly, receiving the final winning goal from Ryan Strome before adding an empty net in the last minute.

Takeaways

Colorado’s special teams continue to suffer. Despite a recent piece of productivity with the man advantage, the Avs fell back for the third consecutive night. Colorado hit 0-for-3 on the power-play and ended the road trip scoreless in eight chances. The AVs also handed over a power-play goal to New York in the first period.

Grubauer did not have a strong performance. AV starter Philipp Grubauer came out of two consecutive wins and wanted to keep his personal winning series alive. Unfortunately, Grubauer surrendered four goals with 28 shots, all of which came before the third period.

Donskoi leaves the game with an injury. Joonas Donskoi from Colorado left the game after a questionable blow by Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren. His linemate Nazem Kadri intervened quickly and stood up for his teammate. Kadri defeated Lindgren in a lively case but was punished with an inciting minor and a 10-minute misconduct. The result of the hit that was not penalized, Colorado Donskoi lost for the remainder of the match and Kadri for much of it.

Colorado returns home for a home game with five games starting at 7 p.m. MST on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.