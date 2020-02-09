Avalanche 2, blue jackets 1 | Late goals end stripes for Blue Jackets, Elvis Merzlikins – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

It was their biggest challenge so far.

After choking a number of good teams with stifling defense and excellent goal tending during an attack of 26 games back in the play-off race, the Blue Jackets hit Saturday night in the Nationwide Arena in the Colorado Avalanche.

It was a tempting matchup for various reasons, but mainly because the Jackets, one of the best defending teams in the NHL, played the Avalanche, a team that led the NHL with 3.7 goals per game and with an explosive top line.

“It is the highest scoring team in the league,” said coach John Tortorella of Blue Jackets before the game. “It’s the best-scoring back-end in the competition. (Our defense) is being tested tonight, but we’re always talking about” Know who you are “and I think our boys have done a good job of staying consistent with that.”

They were again, but it was not enough to extend a streak with three games and a streak with 10 games. Nathan MacKinnon’s 31st goal scored 4:34 in the third period, lifted the Avalanche to a 2-1 win and handed the Blue Jackets their first regulatory loss since January 9 in San Jose.

It was almost a new victory.

After warding off a strong push from Colorado to start the game, the Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead over a power-play goal at 9:30 of the second bout of Seth Jones, who played an apparent leg injury that occurred on a rush to the net in the first.

The Blue Jackets played a stalemate with the avalanche during the first two periods, with 16 shots to the side, but were unable to take advantage of their push to start the third. Despite surpassing the Avalanche 16-6 in the third and 32-22 before the game, the jackets left with nothing to show for it, a rarity during their 19-2-5 play.

Nazem Kadri tied it at 1 with 8:15 left in the third with a wrist shot under the glove of Elvis Merzlikins (20 rescues). MacKinnon then launched a one-off explosion from the blue line 3:41 later for the final winner.

Merzlikins, who had back-to-back shutouts in the game, saw his shutout-line finish at 174: 40 on Kadri’s goal. He took the MacKinnon goal harder and doubled the blame when he had the chance to soften his attitude.

“You saw the target,” he said. “That was shot from the blue line. No screen. I don’t care if he has a good shot. I have to take that, so there’s nothing more to say about that.”

