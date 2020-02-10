Avalanche 2, blue jackets 1 | 3-2-1 distribution – Sport – The Columbus shipment

It was a tempting matchup.

Fresh from their final shutout, a 2-0 win against the terrible Detroit Red Wings on Friday, the Blue Jackets put their stifling defense – and red-hot rookie goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins – on a tough test Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

They played their second game in 24 hours and organized the equipped Colorado Avalanche (31-16-6) – a team that leads the NHL with 3.7 goals per game.

It had the potential to become ugly if the legs of the jackets couldn’t handle the challenge, but their wheels didn’t fail them in a disappointing 2-1 loss that ended the Merzlikins shutout series in two games. It was their hands that were the problem, unable to score more than one goal while beating Colorado 32-22 – including 16-6 in the third period.

“I don’t think we had enough (offense) to be honest,” said defender Seth Jones, who scored on a power play in the second period. “We had small stretching exercises and some splashing, but for the most part we played a lot of defense tonight. We did it properly, defended them, but they had the puck a little more than us. “

It was the first loss for Merzlikins since he took an “L” in San Jose on January 9, a 3-1 loss that was only the second defeat for the Jackets in a series of 26 games that preceded the loss for Colorado.

They went 19-2-5 in that time period, including a three-game winning streak and 10-game point streak (9-0-1) that ended the Avalanche, so the challenge now returns to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday (35) – 15-5).

The Jackets and Lightning no longer play since last season, when Columbus shocked the hockey world with a first round sweep and Tampa Bay steamed towards the playoffs against following a bad start.

It will again be a lofty challenge, another game against a powerful attack and a new chance for the Blue Jackets to prove that their past two months were no coincidence.

First, however, here is a look back at the loss for Colorado in a 3-2-1 distribution … three takeaways, two questions and one more thing:

Three takeaways

1) Missed opportunities

After defending Colorado’s speed for much of the first two periods and taking a 1-0 lead over Jones’ goal, the Blue Jackets dominated the third. They put more pressure on Grubauer by shooting the Avalanche net with shots and attempts, but the only thing they failed was the game.

The jackets didn’t score.

Grubauer made some great stops under his 16 saves in the period and got some of the same luck that Merzlikins got in the second of the metal on the same net. Riley Nash had the best scoring opportunity for Columbus at 8:30 AM during an attacking fourth line, but his wrist shot from the low slit rammed off the bar.

That was followed by another Grubauer, except for a blow from Nash plus a new stop on Nathan Gerbe’s wrist from close range. If the jackets had scored, it would have been 2-0 and Colorado would have been forced to sell out earlier for a goal – potentially making them vulnerable to an odd rush for Columbus.

Instead, Kadri tied the 1-1 just 3:45 after Nash’s near-accident in the slot machine. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the Blue Jackets had a 14-3 lead in scoring odds in the third period, including 6-0 in high-risk odds.

“We had 10 or 11 chances to rise 2-0,” said Tortorella. “They had two chances and scored two goals.”

2) Power outage

First the good news.

The Blue Jackets scored on a power play when Jones sent a wrist shot to the far end of the Avalanche net for a 1-0 lead at 9:30 of the second. It was their first power-play goal since January 22, when they went 1-for-1 in a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets prior to their nine-day break.

As for the other side of the spectrum, what happened in the other four power-plays of the Jackets wasn’t great. They went 0-for-4 and 1-for-5 in the game, making the Blue Jackets only 2-for-20 since January 16 (10 percent). Columbus is now also 10-for-77 since December 1 (13 percent) – who is in last place in the NHL in that period (31st).

“Where I think we want to become more consistent with our powerful game is to play more downhill, get more shots,” Tortorella said. “I don’t think it’s inconsistent all year round, you just have to keep trying to do the thing and get pucks into nothing.”

3) Jones, Atkinson takes it out

The Blue Jackets are not yet out of the woods with their injuries and two more loyal men grind in pain Saturday night.

Jones sustained a clear injury to his right leg in a hurry to the net in the first period and Cam Atkinson became hobbled after appearing to worsen a sprain with a high ankle in the third start.

Jones’ injury happened after trying to bypass Avalanche defender Erik Johnson during a solo take during 4-on-4. He shot from the backhand, but lost a lead and slid hard into the net – caught his right skate in the net and turned his leg.

After he had stayed on one knee for a few seconds, Jones skated away slowly without placing much weight on his right leg. He left the game with about eight minutes left in the first and missed the rest of the period. However, Jones emerged before the start of the second and closed the game – noticeably dealing with pain after taking the shot that became his sixth goal of the season.

“That’s a will,” said Tortorella. “That’s why he’s a great player.”

Jones did not continue working after the game.

“I was fine,” he said. “The trainers have done a good job.”

Atkinson shot 4:00 in the third and immediately started bouncing back as he bumped. The experienced right wing stayed there for almost two minutes before testing it during the next standstill.

He stayed in the match and finished, but seemed to be delayed by a repeat injury that kept him out from December 21 to January 14 (12 games).

The Blue Jackets currently miss Josh Anderson (shoulder), Joonas Korpisalo (knee), Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Ryan Murray (back), Dean Kukan (knee) and Alexandre Texier (back), while Brandon Dubinsky has not played the entire season with a wrist injury.

Two questions

1) Where have the goals gone?

The Blue Jackets have played three solid games since winning 4-3 last weekend in Montreal, but have only four goals.

The positive side is that two of those games were back-to-back shutouts against the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings. The disturbing part is why the jackets suddenly have trouble re-lighting the lamp. They didn’t really start a downpour of goals during their run of 19-2-5 and scored 76 goals for an average of 2.92 per game, but that was higher than their average per game in the first two plus months.

They have averaged just 1.8 in five games since the break and win almost exclusively with disciplined defense and excellent goals. However, that must change if the jackets want to climb a fourth consecutive year in the play-offs.

Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Pierre-Luc Dubois and defender Zach Werenski have worn the score for much of the jacket’s success since the beginning of December, but they need the help of depth scorers on the roster.

2) Should Elvis have stopped the MacKinnon winner?

It was a one-timer from a nice feed by Gabriel Landeskog. It was also a rocket, a bomb, an explosion and whatever adjective you want to use to describe MacKinnon’s slacker from above the left circle.

Don’t call it an excusable goal for Merzlikins, who disagreed.

“I don’t know what happened, but yes, the last goal is on me,” he said. “It’s my fault, so I take responsibility.”

The 25-year-old Latvian rookie noted that he “could have done better” on the equalizing goal of Kadri, who rustled under his glove, but he doubled the winner when asked if it was realistic to expect a save. .

“You saw the target,” Merzlikins said. “That was shot from the blue line. No screen. I don’t care if he can shoot well. I have to take that, so there is nothing more to say about it. “

It should also be noted that it was MacKinnon’s 31st goal of the season and – as mentioned before – was an absolute explosion, in which Merzlikins was hit in a small window of space over the stick-side shoulder and in the top left corner of the net.

One more thing

The shutout series by Merzlikins was the third longest in the franchise history and ended at 174: 40.

The two for him belong to Sergei Bobrovsky (182: 50) in March 2017, spread over four games, and Steve Mason – who didn’t allow a goal for 199: 28 as a rookie in 2008-09, spread over five games.

Merzlikins has now taken shutout strips twice in a third game – also in January: 166: 29 after the Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated on January 11 in T-Mobile Arena and Boston Bruins on January 14 in Columbus.

His two shutout stripes are the third and fourth longest in the franchise history.

