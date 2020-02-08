Available options ensure complete adjustment in the Bristow

Not every new home model fits the lifestyle and needs of every family, and that is why Morrison Homes has developed the Bristow model, says Kayla Gavan, marketing manager for Calgary and environment at Morrison Homes, the ruling builder of the year in Calgary.

“This is the perfect home for families who want to adapt perfectly to their lifestyle,” says Gavan. “With five different floor plan options, including an extensive dining and kitchen area, adding a side door, expanding the top floor or adding a bonus room, the combination of options makes the Bristow quite unique.”

The Bristow is a front-drive double car garage home, measuring 1,578 square feet, with three bedrooms on the second level.

The kitchen, dining room and large rooms consist of a large area at the back of the house.

“The modern designed kitchen with clean lines and smart cupboard space ensures a sleek look and an open concept around the multifunctional island. The walk-through pantry offers enough space for all your cooking supplies and gadgets, so you never have to worry about your room running out, ”says Gavan. “With three different layouts based on expansion options, each creates a wide open concept with tons of natural light. Smart design shows two different spaces, but still creates a large space for the whole family. On cold nights, a gas fireplace provides a warm, cozy atmosphere that everyone can enjoy in every room. “

The master suite is designed to let the sun in, says Gavan.

“Natural light flows towards you when you enter the master bedroom and illuminates options for unique distinctive walls,” she says. “The highlight of this room is the ensuite that separates the walk-in closet from the linen closet and the spacious glass door with an attractive tile detail, or four, depending on the floor plan options.”

Wolf Willow is one of Calgary’s newest development communities and offers its own options.

“Wolf Willow has been carefully designed with places for residents to connect in the fresh air. The landscape community is planned for seven parks, including one specifically for four-legged friends, says Gavan. “Wolf Willow trails will also connect residents to the 13-square-mile Fish Creek Provincial Park. Wolf Willow will have a total of nine kilometers of trails, making everyone from casual walkers to runners and cyclists the perfect place to be active.

“Wolf Willow can be reached from 210th Avenue and 194th Avenue Southeast, about 10 minutes from Shawnessy Center, allowing residents close and easy access to shops, restaurants, places to bank and get a cup of coffee, even for a movie to watch. A commercial development is planned for Wolf Willow, a few minutes from a commercial complex in Walden and a future development of stores in Legacy. “

QUICK FACTS