Ava DuVernay's speech at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Ava DuVernay then received a standing ovation at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday When they see us took the prize for best limited series home. The drama tells the moving true story of Central Park Five, and in her speech DuVernay made sure to tell Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey. Give the praise they deserve and make a powerful statement about prison reform.

“This series started with a tweet from Raymond Santana, and now he, Antron, Kevin, Yusef and the mighty Korey Wise are facing something bigger than they ever thought,” DuVernay said. “If you have looked at their story and felt something at that moment, I invite you to do something. There is no good thing to do. Do what you feel where you are, but don’t let your anger and sorrow be everything “Cases like these happen all over the world, in this country, especially on our guard. People who are poor and innocent are behind bars, while the rich and guilty walk around freely and gain power.”

DuVernay then ended her speech by quoting feminist poet Audre Lorde and said: “When we speak we are afraid that our words will not be heard or welcomed, but if we remain silent, we are still afraid, so it is better to to speak.” Watch her speech ahead.