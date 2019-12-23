Autonomous vehicles may stop looking like cars

Loading...

Autonomous vehicles without frills, EV tax credit update and lower speed limits coming soon in a city near you (probably). All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, December 23, 2019.

1st Gear: What is even a car?



If you ask someone to describe a car, you will probably mention a steering wheel at some point. But the feds will soon allow autonomous vehicles not to include what was once considered a fairly critical team.

From Reuters:

The interim administrator of NHTSA, James Owens, said his agency aims to make a decision soon on GM's January 2018 request, as well as a request from Nuro, a driverless delivery company backed by Softbank Corp (9434. T) to deploy a limited number of low speed, highly automated delivery vehicles without human occupants.

…

GM Executive President Mary Barra and the US Secretary of Transportation. The US, Elaine Chao, met last week and discussed the petition at a high level, authorities said, but there is still significant work at the technical level. Owens said NHTSA officials are "crawling through these requests because we want to make sure" that they are at least as safe as cars on the roads.

"At least as safe as cars on the roads" is not entirely correct. NHTSA wants to make sure they are at least as safe as current drivers on the road. I, for my part, hope they point to a bar higher than that.

In any case, this potentially opens the door for AVs to start looking very different, which is not necessarily a bad thing. After all, why should a vehicle without a human driver retain the design of a human-controlled one?

The decision to allow cars without a steering wheel has not yet been taken, but considering that the federal government has so far allowed, or looked the other way, quite close to everything that AV companies want to do, I am pretty sure that We can all guess where this is going.

2nd gear: no expansion for EV tax credit



Congress passed a gigantic bill of expenses, as they sometimes do at the end of each year when they don't want the government to close, as they sometimes do. There were some rumors that this would include an expansion of the tax credit for electric vehicles, but in the end it was not.

From Automotive News:

The incentive program provides tax refunds that decrease after the first 200,000 electric vehicles sold by a car manufacturer in the US Congress were pressed. UU. To raise the threshold to the first 600,000. Last week, lawmakers rejected the idea and moved on.

General Motors and Tesla, the only automakers that reached 200,000 sales, had pushed for the increase, along with a slightly lower tax credit for consumers: $ 7,000 per BEV instead of the current $ 7,500.

However, the incentive program remains unchanged, and buyers of other brands of electric vehicles can still benefit from the $ 7,500 credit. Nissan, Ford, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are the next automakers that are likely to reach 200,000 in electric vehicle sales, but they are still several years away from the brand in their current sales rates.

Both GM and Tesla have reached their sales quota for the tax credit, so GM's reduced EV credit will expire fully on March 31, while Tesla will end in just a few days.

It is worth noting that Trump's original budget proposal was to eliminate credit completely, so I suppose this can be seen as a kind of compromise. Certainly, it is not the kind of aggressive policy that many experts believe we need to significantly reduce transport-related emissions over the next decade, but again, nobody expected that from this administration.

3rd gear: more evidence of driver assistance features make us bad drivers



We have overcome this, again and again: the semi-autonomous or advanced driver assistance (ADAS) characteristics make us worse drivers, and it is not entirely clear that the systems themselves are good enough to compensate for that.

The AAA Foundation has published a report confirming, yes, this is definitely the case:

The results of the VCC dataset indicate that the simultaneous use of the ACC and LKA systems was associated with a 50% increase in the likelihood of participating in any form of secondary task and an 80% increase in the likelihood of participating in visual activities and / or manual secondary tasks, compared to when the same controllers were not using the automated system. Drivers who use both systems simultaneously also looked more frequently and more time at tasks not related to driving and spent less time on tasks related to driving.

The acronym makes that confusing, but basically they found that the drivers did things while driving in addition to looking at the road and making sure they didn't hit something.

The result is that ADAS systems are definitely excellent for making people distract drivers if nothing else.

4th gear: Tesla obtains microcredit



Tesla obtained a small loan from the Chinese banks, as he makes his last effort to begin deliveries from his Shanghai factory:

Tesla Inc. obtained more than 10 billion yuan ($ 1.4 billion) in financing from local banks for its Shanghai factory as it prepares to begin deliveries of Model 3 sedans manufactured in China in the country, people said familiar with the matter.

I remember when people said that the Shanghai factory was the most important element for Tesla's future, but then sales of electric vehicles sank there and Tesla made a strange truck and now nobody talks about it.

5th gear: Seattle joins the lower speed limit movement



This is a few weeks ago, but whatever: Seattle is reducing the speed limit of the entire city to 25 mph. Here is the Seattle Times:

SDOT now plans to install 2,000 to 3,000 new 25 mph signs over the next 18 months in almost every artery in the city. The installation of the new signs will cost around $ 1 million, according to the agency. There will be more of them than existing signs, approximately every quarter mile.

Seattle police will conduct limited "emphasis patrols," according to the SDOT, which will include civilian-dressed agents trying to cross the street to find drivers who don't give way to pedestrians. The police plan mainly to issue warnings, not fines.

I like the phrase "emphasis patrols", if only for its Orwellian characteristics.

However, the lower speed limits in dense cities and populated areas are good. As WIRED points out, they save lives:

The reason is simple and science driven: the World Health Organization has suggested that reducing speed limits by 5 percent means 30 percent fewer accidents resulting in deaths. A study published earlier this year by the Road Safety Insurance Institute found that the states that increased their speed limits in the last 25 years had a fatal effect, resulting in an additional 36,760 deaths on the road.

But, speed limits are only part of the general puzzle, as we have seen in other cities that have made similar movements such as New York, Boston and Portland, Oregon.

First, speed limits, like any law, are as good as compliance, which generally requires extensive speed camera systems. As much as drivers hate them, speed cameras work to catch dangerous drivers and reduce the number of accidents.

Second, street redesigns to force drivers to reduce speed by reducing lanes or adding speed bumps can do much more than change the number in a signal. Seattle is also doing some of that, and if I had to guess that I would predict that those measures will do much more to make the streets safer than speed limit changes alone.

Reverse: How was this just a decade ago?



Neutral: What is your preferred EV credit policy?



Electricity is the future, but it is still settling in the present. Losing the tax credit will make our future with batteries less secure?

