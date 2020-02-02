Autonomous subvideos underside of an Antarctic glacier

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTQWCCU8CpE [/ embed]

Antarctica’s glaciers have a huge impact on the global climate, as their melting contributes to significant sea level increases. However, it is difficult to see to what extent glaciers are affected by climate change because the region is changing so quickly.

However, scientists have a tool to help them with this mission: the autonomous submarine Icefin, which has just captured the view under the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica for the first time.

Icefin uses sonar, chemical and biological sensors to research areas that are difficult to access under the ice and can collect information about the sea and structures such as glaciers. The technology could even be used to explore marine environments on other planets in our solar system, such as Enceladus, Saturn’s moon, which has an ocean under an icy crust.

Ice fin under the McMurdo sea ice in Antarctica. Rob Robbins, USAP diver

“We designed Icefin so that there was finally access to glacier grounding zones where observations were almost impossible, but where change was rapid,” said Britney Schmidt, senior scientist for Icefin and associate professor at the School of Earth in Georgia Tech and atmospheric science said in a statement. “We are proud of Icefin because it represents a new perspective on glaciers and ice shelves. For the first time, we can drive miles under the ice to measure and map processes that we would otherwise not be able to achieve. We looked at a grounding zone for the first time in close-up. It is our moment to walk on the moon. “

The installation of Icefin in one of the most hostile regions on earth was associated with considerable challenges, such as extreme winds and temperatures down to minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit. The team had to pierce almost half a mile of ice with hot water to open access to the ocean so that they could lower and explore Icefin on the spot.

The Icefin results are not only a demonstration of the submarine’s capabilities, but also a shocking picture of the effects of climate change on Antarctica. The melting of the Thwaites Glacier accounts for 4% of the global sea level rise, and it is one of the continent’s fastest changing regions. Scientists estimate that the amount of ice flowing off and the surrounding glaciers has almost doubled over the past 30 years.

