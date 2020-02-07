Autonomous milestone: NHTSA grants very first exemption for cars without drivers

An autonomous vehicle company has received a first federal exemption for a truly driverless vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the Department of Transportation. The exemption will allow Nuro, based in Silicon Valley, to use its low-speed passenger car without occupants, which is designed to have no human occupants.

Founded by former Google engineers Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson, Nuro is preparing to launch a fleet of small, self-driving delivery vans for delivery to the city. According to the company, small, battery-powered vans are safer than people-driven vehicles and will alleviate congestion and pollution by removing larger vans from busy city streets.

The temporary exemption specifically relates to certain requirements that vehicles must meet in order to be able to drive on federal roads.

“As this is a low-speed, self-driving delivery van, certain functions that the ministry has traditionally needed – such as mirrors and windshields for vehicles with drivers – no longer make sense,” said US Secretary of Transport Elaine L. Chao about the decision. .

In the wake of the news, during the two-year exemption period, Nuro will be allowed to produce and deploy up to 5,000 of its second generation vehicles, called the R2. Regulators will monitor activities closely, the results of which will undoubtedly have a major impact on the autonomous vehicle landscape in the future. Nuro’s business model is based on a B2B service. The R2 vehicles offer a local delivery service for restaurants, supermarkets and other companies.

“NHTSA is committed to facilitating the safe testing and deployment of advanced vehicle technologies, including innovative vehicle designs, that are promising for future safety improvements. As always, we will not hesitate to use failing authority to protect public safety where necessary,” says NHTSA Acting Manager James Owens.

The exemption comes with increased supervision of Nuro. The company will also be required to do outreach in communities where its vehicles are deployed and to report on its activities.

Yet that is a small price to be the first to be launched on the market with an autonomous delivery vehicle for roads that do not require a safety driver.

Nuro is already working with major supermarket brands such as Kroger to test the delivery of the last mile. The company has test beds throughout the country, including in Oklahoma.