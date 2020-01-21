Autonomous driving company Zenuity chooses HPE for AI, HPC infrastructure

Zenuity, a software developer for self-driving cars, uses HPE for the end-to-end IT infrastructure that it needs to collect, store and analyze data from its test vehicles and development centers. Zenuity will use GreenLake, HPE’s as-a-service offering, to leverage HPE’s AI and high performance comoputing (HPC) capabilities.

“HPE provides us with the basis on which everything else is built,” Dennis Nobelius, CEO of Zenuity.

In the past year HPE has increased its focus on supporting HPC, AI and analytical workloads. Last year, the company spent $ 1.3 billion to acquire Cray, one of the leading supercomputing players, and the updated HPC portfolio with Cray technology.

The new deal also fits HPE’s ambition to offer all its products ‘as a service’ by 2022. percent in fiscal 2019.

Zenuity, for its part, is a joint venture between Volvo and Veoneer, a Swedish automotive technology company. Launched in 2017, the company reached an important milestone last year when it announced it would deliver its first production ADAS software system to Volvo’s Polestar 2.

With the new HPE deal, Zenuity plans to make specific use of HPE’s Apollo systems, HPE ProLiant servers and a high-quality, parallel Luster-based storage solution. It uses HPE Pointnext Services for management, making it easier for Zenuity developers to test and validate new generations of its software.

Prior and related coverage: