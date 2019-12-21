Autonomous delivery vehicles authorized for commercial use in California

Loading...

Photo: Nuro

Are you ready to be stuck in the traffic behind armies of autonomous delivery robots? Do not? Good news: if you live in California, you will soon be able to stay at home and receive all your stuff in autonomous delivery robots. Beginning January 17, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin approving permits for driverless delivery vehicles. These permits allow for testing and commercial use, and there are separate permits for vehicles with and without backup drivers.

"The adoption of these regulations means that Californians could soon receive deliveries of an autonomous vehicle as long as the company meets the requirements," said DMV director Steve Gordon.

Requirements for tests with a driver include certifying that vehicles have been tested under controlled conditions, maintaining a training program for test drivers and ensuring that drivers have a clean record and are able to assume manual control.

Requirements for driverless tests include certifying autonomous Level 4 or 5 capacity, having a remote operator and having a "law enforcement interaction plan", among other things.

This occurs after Waymo and other AV companies urged the state DMV to allow autonomous delivery vehicles at a hearing earlier this year. A little over a year ago, Waymo obtained the state's first permit to test vehicles without a driver without a backup driver.

What happens if you get into an accident with an autonomous delivery vehicle? Do you simply detail your insurance information on the damaged part of the vehicle? Nothing is known yet, but the delivery company must have all the video data they need to protect themselves.

