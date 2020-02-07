Autonomous company Nuro has just received federal approval to deliver your groceries

Photo: Nuro

The first autonomous car to get federal regulation approval can soon hit the streets of a city near you. And they may just deliver your groceries. Starting up a self-driving robot Nuro has to bypass safety standards to take to the streets.

To be honest, this is pretty big, and we’ll give Bloomberg a brief overview of why that is:

The company, founded by former Alphabet Inc. employees and supported by SoftBank Vision Fund, won an exemption from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday that allows it to use a car without side mirrors, rear view and a glass windshield. This relieves the company from complying with certain historic federal safety standards for motor vehicles, the rules that specify the design, construction and performance of cars. These rules currently limit self-driving cars without traditional design elements, such as steering wheels or pedals, to drive on the road for commercial purposes.

That is a huge step forward! Most cars with autonomous functions are not fully autonomous, which means that there is still a human driver behind the wheel who takes care of all controls, whereby the car only relieves the load. But Nuro’s machines are actually autonomous. And this federal decision means that we are likely to see many more autonomous startups that are paving the way for testing and development.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-wsI7N7hhZTg&start=0" data-chomp-id="wsI7N7hhZTg" data-recommend-id="youtube://wsI7N7hhZTg" id="youtube-wsI7N7hhZTg" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

But don’t get too excited. Here are still limitations. Nuro’s vehicles do not carry people and their maximum speed is only 25 miles per hour. This is literally just a glorified delivery service and the company is doing everything it can to minimize all possible risks. As long as the autonomous vehicle drives slowly and does not carry passengers, there is no reason to keep it off the road.

It has been a decision for a long time. Nuro has filed a petition with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for the exemption with which it could set off again in October 2018 and only now received a definitive answer.

.