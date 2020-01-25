Autonomous cars should be half the width of normal cars

Imagine that half of the cars in traffic were gone. Imagine your wonderful morning commute while driving in a traffic jam at 120 km / h. You immediately look out the window on the left and see something you have never seen before on your way to work: the scenery rolls past the speed limit. You immediately look out the window on the right and see something else that you have never seen before: a window directly to your right.

What’s this? Is this the edge of the universe that’s in the driver’s seat of your car? No, that’s the solution for traffic. This is another of my most baked ideas ™.

Many autonomous cars will be on the road in one to three years. This may help solve some problems, such as security and accessibility, but is unlikely to help solve the congestion problem. In fact, it can make things a lot worse. However, there are some ways that autonomous vehicles can cushion traffic jams. Train travel is one; Here, AV devices can use their much faster response times by driving very close to each other. I have a similar solution.

The rush hour traffic is filled with one-person cars. Here in Southern California there are four lanes of vehicles with one occupant and one carpool lane, half of which is filled with electric vehicles with one occupant. In the United States, an average of 1.59 people are in a moving car, and it is lower during rush hour when traffic is worst.

When the often promised future of autonomous hailing comes, fewer people will own cars. Many will drive in autonomous cabins that have one purpose: to move one or occasionally two people through traffic.

Many, if not most, of these cars only require two seats. You could go on the smart car route and just get rid of the back seats, but this isn’t ideal for several reasons. Crash safety requires a crushable distance of about half a meter in front of the occupants. If you have two rows, you only need this distance once for every two rows of people, so the total area that cars with tandem seats take up is less.

You could also let the cars drive side by side as if you were driving from front to back. Their inertia is usually directed forward, not sideways. The cars can be very close to each other, especially when they communicate with each other.

Hardly bigger than an instrument caseImage: Getty

This configuration also preserves the usability of parking lots and garages and doubles the number of usable areas. Parallel parking would take up half of the space, so you can now add another lane. The loading and unloading areas are smaller and may have more lanes, which reduces congestion after events such as sports or concerts. So much traffic throughput!

At this point, some of you are looking for a GIF of a car that tips over during an aggressive turn to post in the comments.

Don’t they tip over? No, and here are two reasons why not: Electric vehicles (which are almost certainly vehicles) have a very low center of gravity, which is mainly due to the batteries mounted under the body. Porsche claims the Taycan has the lowest center of gravity of a car that it has ever built. Tesla claims they had trouble getting the Model X to roll over in its first rollover tests.

Thanks to the autonomy, the vehicle has an improved response time, which makes it possible to avoid abrupt maneuvers or to react to them in such a way that the risk of a rollover is reduced.

What if you are with your child or want to speak to your passenger? Simple: boat seats. You know boat seats, they have a back that turns forward or backward, so you can face each direction. Simply turn the front seat into a boat seat and let the front occupant choose at the start of the journey. You can also have both seats facing forward if you want to share a trip with a stranger or pretend you’re in a fighter plane.

As with all ideas, a quick internet search shows that I’m not the first to think about it. Of course, there have been several suggestions for half-width cars from automakers, films, and bloggers, though most of them have steering wheels. I think autonomy is really necessary to do this work, and with all the research and money being spent on autonomy, I think it is now time to take this idea seriously.

Sure, we need higher occupancy vehicles for families or large groups, but this is the right setup for most autonomous cars. Any other configuration for one or two occupants is a waste of space on the road, an unnecessary use of half a lane that reduces our throughput to half what it could be.