Automotive makes a Bad EV Engagement Project

A new JD Power survey revealed that consumer confidence in motor vehicles is declining and confidence in electric vehicles is stagnating. And motorists could take their blame alone.

The JD Power survey found that, on a 100-point scale, confidence in autograph technology was dropped one point to 35, and EV confidence was broken to 55. Data were supposed to be collected before the new one. coronavirus outbreaks, therefore, should not occur to anyone. any influence of the results.

I would say that the levels of confidence towards self-driving technology are healthy and justified, since the biggest story to come from that technological adventure was an Uber vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian a couple of years ago.

But consider the number of newly announced EVs, and all the planning announced to support those new cars up. It shouldn’t be alarming that confidence in electric vehicles isn’t growing at all, especially at a rate fast enough to sell some promise that people will buy these things. The problem may fall to the builders themselves.

In the study, 70 percent of U.S. respondents said they had never heard of an electric car, and 30 percent said they knew nothing about them. JD Power suggests that builders haven’t even done enough to sell people on this new technology, which companies are being forced to develop as environmental regulations become tighter and tighter around the world.

Eventually – and I mean the road to that point – I think EVs could become a “built and go” deal. People need to see that infrastructure grows, convenience is almost where it needs to be, and then it takes a family member who gets one to sell them all. But it’s time consuming.

But anyway – the fact that Ford has sold the Mustang name and GM has revived Hummer and people aren’t always that excited about electric cars shows that there is a long way to go.

Via Roadshow.

