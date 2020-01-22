Automated solar panels can help with global warming

Many days, the temperatures in the Mojave Desert in California rise above 120 degrees Fahrenheit. A measly figure. These 400 silver-plated glass panels, hidden in the western edge of that hot, hot desert, are there to generate 15 times that amount of heat. And ideally also to cool the planet.

Assembled by the Pasadena-based company Heliogen, every 16 square feet of freckle, a heliostat, reflects a kilowatt of sunlight to the top of a five-story tower, where it is absorbed by a silicon carbide receiver. While the small black plate glows white, it exceeds 1,800 degrees. That is hot enough to start the production of cement and other industrial products – processes that usually depend on burning fossil fuels – and to potentially reduce up to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Heliogen CEO Bill Gross has dreamed of using the sun since the energy crisis of 1973, when he sold do-it-yourself solar panels. Those sales helped him go to college. When oil prices plummeted, he took a detour to build software – you can thank him for coming up with pay-per-click ads – before he founded Heliogen in 2013, with funding from Bill Gates. The company launched this first series last fall. “It was a bit like watching a moon landing,” Gross says.

Similar arrays have been used to make electricity and tasty SunChips and even to drill oil. But it peaks around 1000 degrees, because each heliostat has to be calibrated individually and can fall out of line over time. With Heliogen, cameras on top of the tower scan the sky and image analysis software calculates the optimum position for each mirror, which can rotate in steps smaller than 1/160 of a degree. Gross says that such an efficiency can deliver 20 percent cheaper heat than fossil fuels.

As a proof of concept, Heliogen has installed an oven on top of the tower to directly heat limestone, an important step in making cement. This year the company plans to make contact with commercial partners who need sufficient shadowless land. Gross also builds a receiver that can handle temperatures above 2,700 degrees. That kind of hell fire can create synthetic hydrogen that could replace oil-based fuels. “Civilization depends on cement and steel – our roads, travels, everything,” says Gross. “We have found a way to clean it up.”

