Automated license plate readers are better than ever

Automatic license plate readers are cheaper and better than ever. Expect a new Renault CEO and use Tata for a cleaner and greener India. All of that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

1st course: Science fiction is a reality

The surge in artificial intelligence software and technology doesn’t just mean that you can hear Spotify after yelling at a cylindrical machine. It also means advances in police surveillance technology.

New software for license plate readers in Rotterdam, New York. According to an innovation by Wired, the department records the license plates of almost 10,000 cars that drive through and around the city. The police department, which has only 45 officers, has recently implemented a newer generation of automated license plate readers that save a lot of money and are much more accurate.

From history:

Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) first appeared in police stations in the 2000s as specialized and expensive cameras. According to Collins, these devices typically cost $ 15,000 to $ 20,000 today. But last year, Rotterdam introduced a newer generation of ALPR technology, a software that allows plates to be distinguished from more or less any conventional surveillance camera. Rotterdam-based supplier Rekor Systems only charges $ 50 a month for reading plates with a single camera.

“The software is much cheaper than buying a full system,” says Collins. “That can change everything.” The drivers in Rotterdam used to be monitored by three conventional license plate readers, two of which were fixed and one was mounted on a police vehicle. Now five of the city’s public security cameras are also connected to the recorder software, which considerably increases the police’s view of the movements of local vehicles.

There are, of course, those who flinch and say that ALPRs need to be regulated more because this is really not the case at the moment. The regulations vary from state to state (for example, the California Highway Patrol must delete ALPR data after 60 days unless it is used as evidence of a crime), but there should probably be more.

More from Wired:

Axon, a leading provider of police cameras and surveillance cameras, announced last fall that the company will offer license plate reading in 2020 as an add-on to its in-vehicle video system. External police, law, and technology experts have a 54-page report published, which calls for new legal restrictions on the use of ALPRs that are currently largely unregulated. Evidence has been provided that technology is disproportionately targeting police attention and enforcement towards low-income communities and colored people. Axon says it uses the report to inform the design of its ALPR service and is “very early in the planning phase of this project”.

You can also imagine how easily the technology could be misused as the privacy around us diminishes. Take, for example, a new and scary story from the New York Times about face recognition, which says that this technology could even “end privacy as we know it”.

In any case, the function of Wired is very good and you should take a closer look at it.

2nd gear: The new CEO of Renault

It’s not official yet, but it could be soon. Renault’s board is ready to meet today and approve the nomination for its new CEO. The ex-head of Volkswagen’s headquarters, Luca de Meo, will help to clear up the chaos that the late Carlos Ghosn left behind, reports Reuters.

Per socket:

De Meo is not expected to encounter last-minute hurdles in his appointment, and he has already received tacit support from parties, including the French government, a Renault shareholder.

He is credited with reviving sales at Seat in Barcelona, ​​which gives him a sportier image, although his portfolio at Renault, which includes brands Dacia and Lada, will be significantly larger.

Meanwhile, a Nissan proposal calls for efforts to double Renault’s stake in the Japanese automaker to be more balanced, Bloomberg reports. According to the unnamed source:

The plan would involve both companies cutting their cross-shareholdings and asking automakers to use the funds for joint technology investments that could strengthen their alliance, the person said, asking not to be identified to discuss confidential matters.

For sure. You do whatever you have to do.

3rd gear: Clean vehicles in India

It is the beginning of a new decade and it is time to really start thinking about how we are influencing this planet. The Indian Tata Group is committed to clean vehicles. That’s good to hear!

Over half a dozen companies, including Tata Motors, are using their resources and expertise to create a so-called “electric vehicle ecosystem,” reports the New York Times. The Indian government plans to cut its fuel import bill and reduce urban pollution. This is very encouraging for automakers and EV manufacturing.

The charging infrastructure apparently still needs to be built. However, there are plans to improve this:

Tata Power, which has already set up 100 charging stations, will add another 650 in more than 20 major Indian cities next year, said the company’s CEO, Praveer Sinha.

All stations will support fast charging and will be connected to a mobile application developed with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make payments and check the availability of chargers, Sinha said.

Big! More chargers mean more access for electric vehicles.

4th gear: Coronavirus and Japan

Don’t think of the companies!

Following the outbreak of the corona virus in China, Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said corporate earnings and factory production could be impacted, Reuters said. So far, the virus has killed over 100 people, reports CNN.

Nishimura said:

“There are concerns about the impact of the spread of infections in China, transportation disruptions, cancellation of group trips from China, and an extension of the lunar holidays to the global economy.”

“If the situation lasts longer, we fear that the impact on Chinese consumption and production may affect Japanese exports, production, and corporate earnings,” he said.

Honda has three plants in Wuhan where the virus is said to have broken out for the first time. Some employees are said to be evacuated.

Furthermore:

“We are concerned that if the outbreak continues, sales and number of shoppers could decrease,” said a PR representative from Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings (3099.T), a major Japanese department store operator.

“It’s not just about Chinese tourists. We’re also concerned that the concern about the outbreak could bring Japanese buyers home.”

I know corporations are concerned about profits and everything else, but security comes first. Everyone can take a break from shopping and building a car. It is more important not to get sick.

5th gear: Nissan wants to present its technology

Nissan has launched things like the Leaf EV and ProPilot in search of an Out-Toyota Toyota. This is, as his new global sales and marketing director believes, the place where Nissan will find a niche.

According to Automotive News Europe, Asako Hoshino wants Nissan’s technology to play a prominent role.

This includes two functions that the automaker would like to expand beyond its home market: ProPilot 2.0, a semi-autonomous system that enables freeway driving, and e-Power, a hybrid solution that charges a battery with a small petrol engine an electric motor that then turns the wheels.

While it will take some time before ProPilot 2.0 is approved for use in Europe, where hands-free calling is not permitted, e-Power 2022 is to be introduced in the region.

Hoshino told the outlet that the introduction of this technology would change the way the automaker perceived itself in public. She said:

“The first is to convey that it is in our DNA:” Do what others dare not. “DNA is something you cannot explain. Our engineers are fully motivated to be the first to bring new technologies to the market.”

So far I don’t think of “cutting edge technology” when I think of Nissan. I think of CVTs, crossovers and disappointments. But that can change.

