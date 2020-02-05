Automakers are watching the restarting of Chinese activities

BEIJING – Automakers are considering resuming their activities in China amid attempts to limit a virus outbreak while the impact on other companies is spreading.

The latest developments from Wednesday:

NISSAN MOTOR CO.: The Japanese automaker says it is considering reopening some factories in China on Monday, but activities in the province at the center of the virus outbreak will not resume until February 14. Nissan has a factory and offices in Wuhan, the city where the first virus cases were reported in December.

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP.: The automaker said it will decide on Monday for further action for its 12 inactive factories in China. Four of the facilities are vehicle assembly companies and the rest produces parts.

WALT DISNEY CO.: The company says fewer people were staying in Hong Kong, offset by growth in Shanghai before Disney parks in both cities were closed due to the virus. The company said the effect of a two-month closure on the operating result for the current quarter would be $ 175 million.

RALPH LAUREN CORP: The fashion brand says it has temporarily closed about half of its 110 stores on mainland China. CEO Patrice Louvet said the company has diversified its supply network outside of China in the last two years due to the US-Chinese tariff war. “We will have to see how workers return” to factories after the holidays, Louvet said during a profit conference. “We are working to be as agile as possible.”

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS: The organizer of the largest trade fair of the mobile phone industry, which is being held in Barcelona this month, said it is taking extra precautions because of the virus. The group said it would make disinfection materials available, increase cleaning in crowded rooms and advise people who were present not to shake hands.

____

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo and Anne D’Innocenzio, Nick Jesdanun and Tali Arbel in New York have contributed.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press