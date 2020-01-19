On an ice-cold Sunday in January, protesters stood by the sidewalk on the corner of Bell Boulevard and North Front Street to gather for children with autism.

The needs-based programs promised to families a few months ago in April have been largely postponed until April next year because the government maintains that it will take time to gradually introduce the complex program.

Rally organizer Sarah Daley told Quinte news that the delay is terrible because families are already in crisis.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Sarah-Daley-Clip-4.mp3

Daley adds that the government offers budgets for children to families on the waiting list, but it is a huge shortage.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Sarah-Daley-Clip-2-1.mp3

Parent training and workshops have recently been offered to families. Group training such as this does not relate to individual needs and as such cannot be called “needs based”. Parent training cannot replace intensive therapy with trained and experienced professionals.

Daley says the government listens to the protesters, but doesn’t really hear what they need.

In the meantime, the provincial government says that while the new need-based autism services are being gradually introduced into all families who now receive services under the Liberal program, they will continue to receive them and that people on a waiting list can apply to receive temporary funding to help them buy autism services.

The PC government recently doubled the autism budget of the previous liberal government from $ 300 to $ 600 million.

