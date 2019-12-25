Loading...

Authorities say the skier died after crashing into the trees

Updated: 10:08 AM EST December 25, 2019

A 71-year-old man from New Hampshire was killed while skiing at a resort in the state. The Lincoln Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that Gary Wilcox, of Bristol, New Hampshire, was not responded Friday at Loon Mountain. Efforts were made to resurrect Wilcox before they called the police. No witness saw the accident, but police said an investigation determined that Wilcox had left the trail and hit one or more trees. The cause of death were blunt wounds.

