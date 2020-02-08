Authorities say a Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a killing spree. It can be in a mall

Bangkok, Thailand – A search for a Thai soldier is underway, accused of killing at least 20 people in a shootout that started at a military location on Saturday, and then sending buyers out to hunt for cover after the suspect hit a mall the authorities say.

“We cannot confirm whether hostages have been taken, but we believe that he (the shooter) is still in the Terminal 21 mall. We are working on it,” Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn said.

“We’re trying to catch the guy right now,” added police spokesman Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen. “Both police and military forces were deployed to the area.”

Hours after the killing spree began, heavily armed police led some people out of the mall, as pictures on social media showed.

“Please be calm and look for a safe place to hide and mute your cell phones,” the nation’s criminal police, which is part of the Thai police force, tweeted to those stuck in the mall, advising them where they were and where they were the number of people to notify them and phone numbers to the police.

“A combined police and military force has started its operation to evacuate people who are stuck in the building,” Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantravanich said in a statement.

The main telecommunications authority in Thailand has reportedly asked the Thai broadcasters not to broadcast live material near the mall in order not to interfere with security efforts.

The motive of the armed man is not immediately known, said Pattanacharoen.

The suspect, Thai Army Sub. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma is an officer of the ammunition battalion who works for the 22nd ammunition battalion.

