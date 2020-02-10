Authorities responding to suspicious death in Stratham

A 20-year-old Maine man is accused of the death of a woman at the Timberland facility in Stratham. Robert Pavao, from Berwick, Maine, was charged with the death of a 46-year-old woman who was not identified. Officials said Pavao was charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of the woman by attacking her, and one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the woman. The incident happened on 200 Domain Drive on Sunday evening. “There is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the general public based on the investigation conducted today,” said Peter Hinkley Sr., Assistant Attorney General. “As far as we can share some information later, we will certainly do that, including autopsy results.” A Timberland company spokesperson said they are aware of an incident and are working on gathering more information. “extremely sad to share news about the loss of a beloved member of the Timberland community. The incident took place on Sunday, February 9 at our headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire. The police are actively investigating and have a suspect in custody; we are working together fully with authorities, “the company said in a statement. “We express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they handle this meaningless tragedy.”

