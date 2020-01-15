Authorities release name of Orem Marine killed in California road accident

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities identified the Utah Marine killed in a frontal collision Tuesday in California as Lance Cpl. Matthew Ryan Adams, 19, of Orem.

Adams, who was stationed at Camp Pendleton, was driving a car when a man fleeing the police in a pickup truck heading in the wrong direction on I-5 to Carlsbad crashed into his vehicle.

Emergency crews confirmed that Adams and the driver of the 42-year-old van died at the scene. Police said a 35-year-old passenger in the van was transported by ambulance to a hospital with “serious injuries”.

Oceanside police arrested a Ford F-150 for minor offenses at 12:12 p.m., police spokesman Tom Bussey said. When the officers left their patrol car, the driver of the truck walked away. Police dropped the chase when the truck turned northbound on I-5, Bussey said.

The truck collided head-on with a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Adams. Witnesses said speeds in the chase reached 100 mph, the collision killing the two drivers in a fire accident around 12:20 a.m.