Authorities publish names of two dead and one injured in a fire in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The authorities identified the three victims of the deadly house fire in Sioux City on Thursday.

The two killed in the fire were 57-year-old Andrew Godberson and 24-year-old Jessica Fischer, both from Sioux City.

The third victim, 26-year-old Juan Galarza from Sioux City, remains in critical condition at the MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

A neighbor called 911 on Thursday when he noticed a fire at 1800 on West 1st Street around 7:30 a.m.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said when they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the small one-story house. The residents on the ground floor were able to get out safely.

The authorities say the fire started in the basement of the house.

While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, the firemen discovered the three victims. All three were removed from the house and transported to the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Both Godberson and Fischer died of their injuries on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and details of the official cause will be released as it becomes available.