WILSON, N.C. (AP) – A man from North Carolina stole and hit a dog named Tigger, stabbed him to death, and used a chainsaw to cut in half, the authorities said.

Investigators told media that Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr., 23 from Rocky Mount was accused of felony animal abuse and felony larceny of a dog – a mastiff owned by his aunt.

“The dog suffered … it was like something from a horror movie,” Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard said in a statement. “This was just a horrible act from the beginning to the end. This was just wrong immoral. “

The dog’s owner told the delegates that after she came home on Friday, her cousin, who spent the night with her, said her dog was jumping on a 2-year-old who also stayed in the house, according to the sheriff’s office . She told officials she didn’t find any injuries to the child, said Wanda Samuel, office chief.

When she woke up on Saturday morning, Bulluck was no longer there and Tigger was on the line, officials said.

She called authorities after she could not reach Bulluck. Delegates and family members eventually found the dog’s body in a shallow grave, along an unpaved road along Robbins Road.

Officials said the investigation revealed that Bulluck stole the dog sometime on Friday night, carried the dog over a long dirt path, and beat the dog until it was unconscious, Samuel said. Bulluck then stabbed the dog to death and used a chainsaw to cut the dog in half so that it would fit into a shallow grave, officials said.

Only half of the dog’s body was found, delegates said.