Authorities Investigating Gunshots At Texas Church: Reports – National

Loading...

Published on December 29, 2019, 1:14 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

According to US media reports, authorities respond to gunfire at a church in Texas.

CBS and Fox News report that the incident took place in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

Three people were injured, one fatally, the outlets report.

CONTINUE READING:

"This is Terrorism" – 5 wounded in stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York.



White Settlement is located outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

This breaking news will be updated as new information becomes available

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR