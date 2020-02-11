Authorities confiscate the package of dead birds in passengers’ luggage at Virginia airport

Warning: some may find the images in the social media below graphic or disturbing. Customs and border protection agricultural specialists seized a package at Washington Dulles International Airport that contained small dead birds. A CBP press release confirmed that the package was in a passenger bag. It happened on January 27, when the passenger arrived on a flight from Beijing, China. The person was on his way to Prince George’s County, Maryland, officials say. CBP specialists found a package with photos of a cat and dog on it during a luggage exam. The passenger said the package was cat food. Officials say the package was “a bunch of unknown little birds, about 2.5 to 3.5 inches long”. The small birds come from China. According to CBP officials, they are prohibited from importing due to the potential threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The US Department of Agriculture has confiscated the birds and destroyed them through incineration. “These dead birds should not be imported to the United States because unprocessed birds present a potentially significant disease threat to our country’s poultry industry and more worrying for our citizens as potential vectors of avian influenza,” said Casey Durst, field operations director for the Baltimore Field Office of CBP. “Customs and border protection agricultural specialists continue to exercise extraordinary vigilance every day in their struggle to protect our country’s agricultural and economic prosperity against invasive pests and animal diseases.” In the United States, the American Fish and Wildlife Service, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health The inspection service and the centers for disease control and prevention regulate the import of animals and animal products into the country.

Warning: some find the images in the social media below graphic or disturbing.

US customs and border protection specialists confiscated a package at Washington Dulles International Airport that contained small dead birds.

A CBP press release confirmed that the package was in a passenger bag. It happened on January 27, when the passenger arrived on a flight from Beijing, China.

The person was on his way to Prince George’s County, Maryland, officials say.

CBP specialists found a package with photos of a cat and dog on it during a baggage investigation. The passenger said the package was cat food.

Officials say that the package “contained a set of unknown small birds, about 2.5 to 3.5 inches long”.

The small birds come from China. According to CBP officials, they are banned for import due to the potential threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

. @ CBP agricultural specialists at Dulles airport continue to protect the vital agricultural resources of our nation and our economy by intercepting potential threats to animals, such as those of these small dead birds from China packaged as “pet food.” Read https://t.co/uJj5o5xfmN pic.twitter.com/xTldZ6G6jM

– CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) 10 February 2020

The US Department of Agriculture has confiscated the birds and destroyed them through incineration.

“These dead birds should not be imported to the United States because unprocessed birds pose a potentially significant disease threat to our nation’s poultry industry and are more troubling to our citizens as potential vectors of avian influenza,” said Casey Durst, director of field operations. for Baltimore Field Office CBPs. “Agricultural and customs specialists in the field of customs and border protection continue to exercise extraordinary vigilance every day in their struggle to protect our country’s agricultural and economic prosperity against invasive pests and animal diseases.”

In the United States, the American Fish and Wildlife Service, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulate the import of animals and animal products into the country.

. (TagsToTranslate) khnd