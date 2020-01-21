Authorities confirm human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in China

A deadly virus behind a respiratory disease that has infected 217 people in China can spread between people, according to local authorities.

There are fears that the new form of viral pneumonia may spread across borders, with around 400 million people expected to board trains and planes during the New Year holidays.

The new type of coronavirus, which originally broke out in downtown Wuhan, has been reported to be transmitted from one patient to at least 14 medical professionals.

When investigating the outbreak, Zhong Nanshan said the human transmission was behind at least two confirmed cases in Guangdong Province, China.

He said at least 95 percent of the cases were from Wuhan, with at least seven other suspected cases reported from different parts of China.

People wearing masks drive to Beijing Station before China’s New Year’s Day. Photo: Getty

Health officials in Wuhan said 136 new cases were confirmed in the city over the weekend, bringing the total number of infected patients to 217. The virus has claimed three lives so far.

Most recently, a Chinese woman traveling from Wuhan to Seoul, South Korea was hospitalized after getting off the flight. It is said to have been infected with the corona virus.

Another two people in southern China have contracted family members’ illnesses, local media reported on Monday.

The new corona virus was diagnosed in five people in Beijing and 14 in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, the state-run television channel CCTV reported.

A total of seven suspected cases were found in other parts of the country, including the Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in the southwest and Shanghai.

People arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport on the first day of health checks for coronaviruses from travelers from Wuhan. Photo: Getty

Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was “extremely important” to take all possible measures to combat this new corona virus.

“The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” said Xi, according to the CCTV.

“Party committees, governments, and relevant departments at all levels should focus on people’s lives and health.”

They should “make sure that the masses have a calm, peaceful and joyful spring festival,” he added.

-with AAP