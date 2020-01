Authorities Address Tariff Fraudsters, Security Report

Loading...

5 on the T: Managers turn to rate fraudsters, safety report

Updated: 6:38 a.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

INCLUDING MOOKIE BETTS A JACOBY ELLSBURY. ANTOINETTE: KATIE THOMPSON ASKING QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS DIRECTLY TO THE GENERAL MANAGER OF MBTA EVERY MONTH. WHAT DO YOU HAVE FOR THIS MONTH? KATIE: LET’S START WITH A POPULAR. I got around 10 of them on the commuter train. DEBORAH ASKED IF THE TEA HAS A PLAN TO DEAL WITH FAIR EVADERS – IF THE LEVEL – IF THE TEA HAS A PLAN TO DEAL WITH FAIR EVADERS. >> THIS IS A PROBLEM THAT WE HAVE SOLVED. WE WILL INSTALL FA GATES TO ENSURE THAT EVERYONE PAYS THE APPROPRIATE AMOUNT FOR THE SERVICE THEY GET. KATIE: FINALLY, I THROWED IN ONE OF MY OWN QUESTIONS THAT WAS ABOVE MY MIND FOR A LOT OF YOU. IT HAS BEEN APPROXIMATELY A MONTH SINCE THE INDEPENDENT REVIEW FOUND A LOW SECURITY CULTURE IN LETTER TAPE. I WANTED TO KNOW WHAT THE ANSWER HAS BEEN ENOUGH FROM MB WORKERS. >> I THINK THE WORKERS OF MANY MANY WAYS ARE THERE IN THE REPORT THAT THEY ARE FEELING FOR MANY YEARS AND HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO SAY AND THE REPORT SAYS, THERE IS THEREFORE AN ELEMENT OF RELAXATION ALMOST SOME OF THIS INFORMATION IS THERE. WE MUST DO A BETTER JOB. THE SYSTEM IS SAFE BUT WE CAN DO BETTER. KATIE: KEEP THESE QUESTIONS IN CORRESPONDENCE AND I WILL KEEP GETTING THE ANSWERS FOR YOU. TWEET ME FACTORY

Transportation specialist Katie Thompson gets an answer to your MBTA questions.

