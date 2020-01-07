Loading...

America is on the brink of war with Iran, largely in the wake of President Trump’s reckless decision to assassinate Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. A great way to understand how and why it happened is to read Peter Bergen’s new book, Trump and his generals: the cost of chaos (Penguin Press). The book chronicles the first three years of the national administration and foreign policy follies of the Trump administration, as well as the sordid and extravagant story of Trump’s romance with the experienced generals who originally endowed his administration: the generals Retired Navy Mattis and John Kelly; and Lt. Gen. RH McMaster. After a brief honeymoon in which Trump passed out on them, the three of them fell in flames, humiliated in tweets, and kicked out by an ignorant, impulsive, childlike commander who didn’t want anyone. around tells him how to play with his tanks and rockets.

Now, after the murder of Soleimani, Bergen’s book reads like too prescient a guide to how Trump would lead America to war in the Middle East.

Bergen, a national security analyst for CNN and vice president of New America, has the means to tell this story with authority and bravo. He has been reporting on the Middle East for more than two decades. (He produced the first television interview with the head of Al-Qaeda and the brain of September 11, Osama bin Laden in 1997.) His previous book, Jihad United States, mapped the spread of domestic terrorism and the rise of American jihadists.

This interview has been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Rolling stone: We are here on the brink of war with Iran, with a president who has alienated all the generals and Pentagon officials around him who disagree with him or challenge him. Do you think it was inevitable?

Peter Bergen: Yes, maybe it was inevitable in the sense that if you look at the people who replaced Jim Mattis (Secretary of Defense), HR McMaster (National Security Advisor) and John Kelley (Chief of Staff) , all of whom have served in Iraq, you have Mark Esper, Robert O’Brien and Mick Mulvaney, none of whom have any expertise in the region. And the only person who could claim some sort of expertise is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is a huge Iranian hawk and who has been for years and seems to believe that God put Trump in this place for reasons that are. .. (Pompeo) is a fundamentalist Christian so his vision of the Middle East is influenced by this.

This is exactly the situation Mattis was afraid of. Mattis either opted for military options against Iran or because he did not want to wage war on Iran. And we are going in that direction. I doubt that we will have a full-blown war with Iran because it is not in our interest – it is certainly not in the interest of Iran. But we’re going to have some sort of elevated version of the conflict with them in the future. And this thing looks more and more like a reckless gamble rather than a kind of daring move that could pay off. You are looking at the Iraqi Parliament which sets in motion all the events which could push American troops out of Iraq. You are watching the Iranians suspending large parts of the Iranian nuclear deal. You see that the protests in Iran are now anti-American, whereas before they were anti-regime. You are looking at the fact that there were protests in Iraq that were anti-Iranian and are now anti-American. It is not pretty to see.

Rolling stone: What is the relationship between Pompeo and the Pentagon? You talk in your book about a long-standing fear at the Pentagon about the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Peter Bergen: Well, I think it’s complicated by the fact that Mark Esper and Pompeo have known each other since they were at West Point and are very, very close. So Mark Esper, I think in normal administration, would be a second level official. Here he was raised to this role and he’s very close to Pompeo, so I think he’s going to move on.

Rolling stone: In your book, you suggest that what Trump really wanted with Iran was not war, but a new set of negotiations and a new agreement to replace the Obama nuclear deal, which he was sure of. took of.

Peter Bergen: Trump strongly believes in his own ability to somehow personally negotiate anything, and he offered to speak to the Iranians without preconditions. But I think at this point that time has passed. Why were they sitting down to negotiate? Presumably, the moderates in Iran have sacrificed considerable political capital for the Iranian nuclear deal and they now look like a bunch of idiots.

Rolling stone: In your book, you write that Trump canceled the strike after Iran shot down the surveillance drone a few months ago. You had Bolton there at the time to incite war. And you described it as one of the “best times” in Trump’s presidency because he stopped the escalation. So why launch this attack now?

Peter Bergen: Well, I think one thing is that Trump has a red line, which is the Americans killed. When he canceled the previous attack, it was in response to the fall of an unmanned American drone. But this time, it was really the rocket attack on an Iraq base that killed an American entrepreneur who put him on the edge. And then, I gather some New york times, he was looking at all the coverage of the attacked US Embassy, ​​which put him in the same spirit of having to authorize a strike on Soleimani.

But when Jim Mattis was at work, he did everything he could to not provide these types of military options because he was always concerned that Trump would act impulsively. And in this case, it could have been a gamble, but I think that with each passing day, it looks like a bet that probably wasn’t so smart. And I don’t think Trump’s war cabinet goes through a typical process where they present “here are the 10 different scenarios of what can happen if you do X or Y”. And they obviously did not think about this one, because it was fairly predictable that the Iraqi Parliament could turn around and try to drive the American troops out of Iraq. It was fairly predictable that the Iranians could withdraw from what remains of the Iranian nuclear deal. Were these possibilities discussed when Trump made this decision? I don’t know, but I get the impression that he somehow made the decision.

Rolling stone: After reading your book, it’s pretty clear that this whole crisis with Iran was precipitated by Trump’s decision to tear up the nuclear deal, right? It was really the destabilizing act for all this and all these increments since then. Is it too much to say that this whole crisis we are in right now is the result of Trump’s strange psychological need to destroy Obama’s achievements?

Peter Bergen: I think that is an important element. Why did he withdraw from the trans-Pacific partnership trade agreement a few days after its inauguration? In fact, he has publicly stated that the deal favors China. Well, quite the contrary. The agreement was designed to contain China, and the administration is right, I think, rightly, to take a skeptical approach to China. So why tear this deal apart, if you’re really trying to contain China? It only makes sense in the context of some sort of “everything Obama has done, I’m going to undo.”

And the same with the Iran deal. As I say in the book, Jim Mattis has publicly stated that the Iran deal is working and has also privately stated that this deal was negotiated with our partners – our closest partners: the British, the French and the Germans. And yes, we keep our word and we should not withdraw.

So I think his desire to do the exact opposite of what Obama did is part of the story of his presidency. Daniel Dale at CNN has followed Trump’s Obama tweets and they have grown nearly 170% in the past year. He seems to become more obsessed with Obama rather than less obsessed.

And calling the attack on the Iraqi embassy anti-Benghazi, there are so many differences between the two. The Iraqi embassy is one of the most secure buildings in the world, and Benghazi was a completely insecure listening post, mainly of the CIA. So there really is, there is no comparison, except to stick to Obama, which he really seems to want to do.

Rolling stone: Well, of course, the other theory about Trump’s motivation for the attack is the idea of ​​the dog who wants to distract from the upcoming impeachment trial …

Peter Bergen: I don’t buy the wag-the-dog idea for the following reasons. I think the information they had on the location of Soleimani at what time is so accurate. It’s not like you have this information all the time. I think Trump just took the picture because he could. I just think he has a very simple outlook, which is, “This guy has a lot of American blood on his hands. We are going to kill him. “

Rolling stone: Trump tweeted about the pursuit of cultural sites in Iran as well as military targets. And it occurred to me in your book that you were talking about how Mattis and others – when Trump had crazy ideas that were clearly dangerous or stupid – the generals either ignored or slowed them down.

Peter Bergen: Or push back against them.

Rolling stone: Or push back. Right. But I mean targeting cultural sites is a war crime. Do you imagine there will be a retreat within the Pentagon on this kind of thing?

Peter Bergen: I think if it were an illegal order, I think there would be a refoulement. An illegal order would target cultural sites. And I think Trump is sitting at Mar-a-Lago coming up with these tweets with his social media manager who, isn’t he a former Trump golf cart? (Editor’s note: White House social media director Dan Scavino was at one time an employee of the Trump National Golf Club Westchester.)

They literally have no idea about all of this. They are sitting around and they are just a kind of kibitz and they come up with these ideas which are not clearly verified by anyone.

And one of the ideas Trump had on the election campaign is “we have to kill the family of terrorists and we have to torture them”. And in fact, this idea did not happen. Trump did not send any suspected terrorists to Guantanamo, which is another thing he said. So the system grows back, and so I think in the case of an illegal order, I don’t think the Pentagon would respect it.

Rolling stone: Despite Trump’s ignorance and impulsiveness, so far he has miraculously avoided a foreign policy crisis –

Peter Bergen: Yeah, right, right? And here it is largely self-created by withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal, pushing them and pushing them. They push back against us.

I think the Iranians are facing their own dilemma: they obviously don’t want war with the United States, but they have to do something because it’s a fear-based regime. And if they do nothing, it makes them weak. So how do they react in a way that is supposedly deniable but plausible enough for that … It’s a bit like what Putin does when he tries to assassinate former Russian spies in Britain. It is obviously him, but it is not entirely clear that it is him. And it may be deniable. That’s what we’ll see with the Iranians.

Rolling stone: How do the people you know at the Pentagon and the military think about the murder of Soleimani?

Peter Bergen: Well, I think many soldiers are happy that Soleimani is dead. Because if anyone has fought in Iraq knows that the exposure to foreign projectiles that killed hundreds of American soldiers was made in Iran and was supplied to the Shiite militias in Iraq. So I think there is a lot of happiness about it.

Rolling stone: Do you think that Putin is happy?

Peter Bergen: Interesting question. Putin is happy whenever the United States is not doing well. So I think the answer is that I’m sure he is, yes, I’m sure he’s pretty happy. I don’t think Putin has a particularly big plan other than making life difficult in the United States, trying to eat away at NATO, trying to increase the Russian sphere of influence in Asian opportunities.

Rolling stone: And when you hear Pompeo say that the world is a safer place now, what do you think?

Peter Bergen: Well, I think in a very narrow sense, it’s true. But in a broader sense, this is not true. Why are we evacuating all Americans from Iraq? And by the way, if I was a student at the American University of Beirut, or if I had a company that had an American link in Lebanon, I would be very worried at the moment.

Rolling stone: Where do you think Iran is most likely to retaliate against the United States?

Peter Bergen: Well, I think Lebanon would be at the top of the list because Hezbollah owns the country, and it is essentially a branch of the Iranian government. And there are a lot of American targets in Lebanon. In Iraq, there are obviously American targets. They tend to be better defended. Lebanon is not like Iraq. And in Syria, there are obviously American targets, but they are also very few and better defended. And I might also be looking in Afghanistan. Again, Iran has a huge influence in Afghanistan and, because of its opposition to the Taliban, has generally played some sort of neutral role in Afghanistan, but it is somewhere where they could easily increase the pressure on states -United.

For example, if they started giving these very effective IEDs (unconventional bombs) to the Taliban in Afghanistan, that would be a game-changer. They never chose to do it before, even if they could have. But maybe the rules are changing now. Finally, Supreme Leader Khameni has told the New York Times his cabinet that he wants revenge by using conventional Iranian military units, rather than working by proxy. This would represent an important escalation response.

Rolling stone: How concerned are you that it is getting out of hand?

Peter Bergen: I do not know. Trump is so mercurial that he could … It’s one of the themes of the book, it’s his kind of consistent inconsistency. We are going to withdraw from Syria 100% so no, we are going to stay, 50% of them, we are going to withdraw 100%, then we are going to stay at 50%. We will talk to the Taliban, then we will not talk to the Taliban. Every day for him is a new day and everything that happened in the past is unimportant … It is impossible to predict. It is mercurial in a fault and suddenly he could publish a video touting all the major oceanfront properties in Iran for development. Who knows? This is the world we live in now.