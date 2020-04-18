Author BA Paris shares the Alibi story for An Alibi exclusively with readers of Sun – The Scottish Sun

HOW if your friends support you, you will never be able to reply – will you do the same for them in their time of need?

The best-selling crime writer BA Paris explores what happens when two women are bound together by a dark secret that haunts them both again. Here, the authors of the books Behind Closed Doors, The Breakdown, Bring Me Back, and The Dilemma share their stories, An Alibi For An Alibi, exclusively with readers of Sun.

“I felt something crashing into a car. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

NIGHT had just fallen when I woke up from the book I was reading with a loud knock on the front door.

I closed my book slowly, my heart was beating fast. I hate long winter nights and don’t like being alone at home when it gets dark.

I waited, hoping that the knock wouldn’t come again. But it is true, this time more urgent. I stood reluctantly and walked to the door.

“Who is there?” I called out to the hall.

“Jen, it’s me. Can you open the door?”

Noticing Claire’s voice, I ran and opened it quickly.

“Claire, what’s up?” I asked, worried about his confused appearance, almost panicking.

“I put my car in the garage, I hope you don’t mind.”

“No, it’s all right,” I said, wondering why he didn’t park in the usual drive.

“Is Paul here?”

“No, he went out to visit a client.”

He nodded, reassured, and I guess he had something to tell me that he didn’t want my husband to hear.

“Are you alright?” I ask. “Do you want to sit?”

He shook his head. “It’s just that I thought I might have hit something!”

“What do you mean?” I frowned.

He started pacing in the hall.

“I’m on my way to town, driving along the road with fields on both sides – you know, where there are no street lights – and I feel something crashing into a car.

“But what if it’s not the dog I hit?” I turned slowly towards him. “What do you mean?” Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“When I looked in the rearview mirror, I couldn’t see anything, it was too dark, so I thought I had imagined it and kept driving.”

He stopped pacing and looked at me, his eyes widened in panic. “But now I wonder if I bumped into something, a dog or maybe a deer.”

“I don’t think there are deer along the way,” I said. “But that could be a dog – people often walk in the fields.” I looked for boots around the hall.

“We better go and have a look,” I continued, quietly reproaching him for not stopping. The path he was talking about was only two minutes apart, but the thought of a dog suffering for a long time made me feel sick.

“Jen, wait.”

“It’s OK,” I assured him. “But we have to go and check.”

His words echoed for years

He took my arm, turned me in his direction. “I need to ask you something first.”

“Continue.”

His eyes met mine and held him there. “If anyone asks, would you say that I was here, with you, all afternoon?” His words echoed for years and I found myself holding my breath.

As we looked at each other, I wondered if he had the same hunch when, at the age of 17, I asked him the exact same thing. Thinking that someone had seen me shoplifting, he agreed.

Even when he realized that my crime was far more serious than shoplifting, he did not withdraw his alibi, saving me from a certain prison sentence.

“Yes, of course,” I said, just as he said at that moment. “But we need to know what’s happening.” I started to wear my boots. “You stay. I’ll leave.”

Suddenly wrinkled tires on the gravel, followed by headlights bathing the hall in yellow, told me that Paul was back.

“Don’t tell him,” Claire pleaded.

Two police officers stood in the doorway. Someone must have been following Claire’s car, seeing her veering into the drive. Did he really hit someone? Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“All right,” I said, hoping he would change his mind once he calmed down. He seemed unable to move, so I took his arm. “Come on, let’s go and sit in the kitchen, pretending we’re there all afternoon.”

I hate that I have to lie to my husband, but I can’t disappoint Claire, not after what she did for me years ago. In the kitchen, as Claire sat down, I took a few dirty cups from the dishwasher and placed them on the table in front of her, my mind still focused on the dog she might run over. Rap at the door made us both jump.

“This isn’t Paul,” he whispered fearfully. “What if it’s the police?”

“I won’t,” I said, going to the hall. “Keep calm.”

His voice stopped me. “But what if it’s not the dog I hit?” I turned slowly towards him. “What do you mean?”

‘He has been here all afternoon’

CLAIRE looked shaking now. “There is a car, parked on the side of the road. After I overtook it I bumped into something. “

I felt a surge of fear. “You think you might have hit someone?”

“I do not know.” He squeezed his hand. “There was a car that drove behind me and stopped, so I must have hit something.

“I’m afraid, Jen. What if they track my car? I can’t go to jail. What will happen to Phoebe? Not that she has a father to take care of her.” Knocking on the door came again. I opened it, my mind shook, hoping it would be Paul, that he had forgotten the key. Two police officers stood in the doorway. Someone must have been following Claire’s car, seeing her veering into the drive. Did he really hit someone?

“Mrs. Williams?”

“Yes,” I nodded, suddenly afraid of what I had to do.

I did not hear their names when they introduced themselves, I only heard them ask if they could enter. I took them to the kitchen.

“This is my friend, Claire,” I said. “He has been here all afternoon.”

They seemed relieved to see it and I wondered how I could compensate for the pretense.

“Mrs. Williams,” said the lady officer, as we sat down. “I’m sorry to tell you that your husband Paul has been a victim of a hit-and-run incident.”

Best Selling Behind Closed Doors, Damages, Takes Me Back and Dilemmas are published by HQ, HarperCollins and are now available in print, eBooks and audio books

An Alibi For An Alibi was written by the best-selling author Sunday Times B A Paris. The best-selling novels with a million copies of Behind Closed Doors, The Breakdown, Bring Me Back, and The Dilemma are published by HQ, HarperCollins, and are now available in print, eBook and audio books.

