Author, activist Maude Barlow named Chancellor of Brescia University College

Maude Barlow is the author of “Boiling Point: Government Neglect, Corporate Abuse and Canada’s Water Crisis.” (MICHELLE VALBERG photo)

Award-winning author and activist Maude Barlow has been named the next Chancellor at Brescia University College at Western University.

The Executive Board of the University of London has appointed Barlow, 72, to three years as Chancellor, an honorary position, Brescia announced Tuesday.

The Toronto-born author will chair the graduation ceremonies of the school and support her mission to train future female leaders.

Barlow, who has received 14 honorary doctorates, is also the honorary president of the Council of Canadians and co-founder of the Blue Project, a global clean water initiative.

“Maude’s successful career and unwavering commitment to social justice initiatives to improve the lives of others qualifies her as an ideal role model for Brescia’s students. We are very happy to have accepted chancery and welcome her as a valued member of the Brescia community. ”Brescia chairman Karen McKay said in a statement.

Barlow will be the main speaker at the annual Dr. Hanycz Leadership Leture on March 5. The event will be held at 6:30 PM in the St. James building auditorium in Brescia.