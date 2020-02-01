“Authentic and organic:” high school students in Madison Area take care of goats, children in class

OREGON – Students at the Oregon High School in Dane County are not kidding when it comes to their classroom project. The equine and animal science class provides two baby goats and two female goats this semester.

Kate Davis is a second-year student in the classroom and her family owns Chasing Blue Farms – making the two Boer Goats part of the educational process.

“I think it exposes many children to many different things they have never experienced,” said Davis. “It’s just a farm in my house, and we do what we do.”

One of the goats gave birth in the last week of January and students were able to follow the birth and delivery process.

“It’s always better to see things firsthand,” said Jillian Beaty, agricultural education instructor. “This is authentic and organic.”

Before the goats were brought into class, Beaty told the students about the goat’s reproductive system and what to expect when the children were born.

Although she was already familiar with the process, Davis said she enjoyed sharing the experience with her classmates and answering their questions.

“It’s really cool to see how everyone else deals with the goats and sort of do what I do at home,” said Davis.

In 2019, Beaty did a similar project: housing pigs and piglets in her class. She said the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

“One of the biggest compliments afterwards was:” This is the conversation our family had around the dining table every night, “Beaty said.” To think about how education can go home from these walls and more, that’s where you really are strives for. “

The goats were expected to live in high school for about four weeks before returning to Chasing Blue Farms.

The other female goat was expected to give birth during the first weekend of February – meaning the students could have up to four children in the coming month.

