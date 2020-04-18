Austria shuts down final coal-fired electricity plant – Information 1130

by The Linked Push

Posted Apr 18, 2020 1:06 am PDT

BERLIN — Austria has shut down its previous coal-fired electric power plant as aspect of a strategy to conclusion the use of fossil fuels for energy production by 2030.

Utility organization Verbund said the plant in the southeastern town of Mellach was powered down Friday.

The Mellach plant had presented warmth and electric power to the nearby city of Graz for 34 yrs.

Austria, an Alpine nation with no sizeable fossil gasoline reserves of its very own, continue to has additional than a dozen electric power plants burning gas and oil.

The authorities aims to shut the gasoline-fired plants by the stop of the ten years, immediately after which the country will produce all of its electrical power from renewable resources.

Austria is the eighth European Union country to stop the burning of coal, which is considered the most heavily polluting fossil fuel and a important source of male-built greenhouse fuel emissions stoking local climate modify.

The Linked Push

