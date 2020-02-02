Australia’s women have beaten Canada 34-0 in the Sydney Sevens semi-finals

“It’s strange because it’s very hot out there, but the ball is very sweaty and slippery, so you still have to play some kind of tight game,” Cherry said. “But we really thrive in the heat and hopefully it’s a bit off the Canadian legs going to the semi-finals.”

The teams put on ice jackets and water-soaked hats during the break to cope with the oppressive conditions that are a prerequisite for the high summer heat they will be exposed to at the Tokyo Olympics in late July.

Ellia Green scored four attempts in three games in the pool phase of the Sydney Sevens.Credit:AAP

“We know that Tokyo will be very hot and humid, so we’ve been preparing for the heat for a while,” Cherry said. “In our training, we did it in the warming room, yesterday we really focused on lowering our body temperature, so the ice jackets were on, we had icy bars during the game, in the warm-up just to keep us cool and hope that recovery will be a little faster. “

There was little evidence of a negative impact on the Australian camp when they defeated France. Emma Tonegato and Ellia Green made attempts in the first half to take the Aussies 14-0 in the break.

But France struck back and used aggressive counter-tactics to secure sales and take advantage of every opportunity.

Chloe Pelle and Seraphine Okemba scored 14-10 in the second half, scoring their first points against Australia this weekend.

Emma Tonegato opened the score for Australia and set the tone for a physical encounter

“We know that the French really had physical problems last week, and they really did it all this week and attacked our jerk,” said Cherry.

“When they play in Canada, they will be the same across the board, and we will probably have to work a little more on our three to recycle this ball a little faster, something like Charlotte (Caslick) and Emma a little more freedom of movement . “

US star Perry ‘Speed ​​Stick’ Baker pauses for one of his three attempts against Australia. Credit: AAP

The Australian men were defeated by the USA, the former sprinter Perry Baker scored a hat-trick in his team’s 43-7 win over the home team.

Australian coach Tim Walsh admitted that his team “hardly fired a shot”.

“We are disappointed and that was not good enough,” said Walsh. “We were starving from the ball and when we got it we were lucky enough to go through two phases, so we really didn’t fire a shot.

“But everything was going in the right direction and here we have to learn to at least hold it back and pull it back instead of making it an absolute failure. Disappointing on many levels.”

Australia played the USA game without the sprint converter Trae ‘Quadzilla’ Williams, who had a tight hamstring. They also missed Ben O’Donnell, their talented playmaker who is going to have a knee operation.

The Australian’s only attempt, Lewis Holland as a veteran, resulted in Rugby Australia receiving a total donation of $ 36,000.

