Australia's wildfires confront the country with extinction

"The whole city is on fire!" Head for the beaches! "

But wait … isn't it these fireworks on the Sydney Harbor Bridge?

These are the mixed signals that Australia is proving, once again, that living on the front line of climate change, that is to say. half the place seems to be on fire – has not taught its politicians anything.

In Mallacoota, a seaside resort in south-eastern Australia, fires started overnight and 4,000 people fled to take refuge on the beach. Volunteer firefighters formed a last line of defense. At 8 am, a resident said, "It should have been daylight but it was dark by midnight and we could hear the fire roaring … we were terrified of our lives." Ash was raining on the beach.

At the same time, Sydney mayor Clover Moore was facing calls to cancel one of the city's most famous events, the New Year's fireworks launched from the harbor bridge from Sydney. Bush fires were ringing the city to the west, tossing a veil in the sky, but she refused: the display "would give people hope at a terrible time".

A look at the current fire map shows the entire Australian continent surrounded by flames. It is the driest continent on earth, and it is now cooked by global warming. After the driest spring on record, the day was warmest, with average highs across the country above 107 degrees.

As the apocalypse approached Mallacoota, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was AWOL: At first, his office denied that he was on vacation in Hawaii, but when a photo appeared of him there low, drinking beer with tourists on a beach, he was forced to head back home.

In New South Wales, the state that includes Sydney, nine million acres have been burned since November and 900 homes destroyed.

Besides being hot and dry, much of Australia is also largely flat. Alice Springs, a legendary inland city, is an exception, at 1,800 feet above sea level. Last week the temperature reached 113 degrees. "It's pretty crazy," said Dr. Andrew Watkins, chief of long-term forecasting at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

Australian politicians seem to have no learning curve. Morrison, declaring that this was not the time to discuss climate policy, said: "We have already gone through these terrible disasters and we have gone to the other side."

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said climate concerns were fueled by "delirious left-handers in the city center."

Australia remains heavily engaged in coal-fired power plants and has one of the highest per capita greenhouse gas emission rates.

In fact, the recently released 2020 Global Climate Change Performance Index ranks Australia last among the 57 countries it monitors for climate policies and said that he was actually stepping back under the Conservative government of Morrison. But the Labor opposition party has also been attacked for its pro-coal policy.

There is bone-headed fanaticism at the climate denial in Australia. Morrison even went so far as to suggest that environmental protest groups should be banned if they organized protests.

However, there has been no Trump-style purge of departmental scientists. Dr Watkins, the long-range forecaster, explained that warming of the atmosphere over Antarctica is exacerbating Australian droughts: "There is nothing left to cool by evaporation. 39; air. "

At the same time, Australia actually plans to increase production of fossil fuels, which would mean that by 2030, Australia, with 0.3% of the world's population, will responsible for 13% of the greenhouse gases generated worldwide.

One of the people who pushed this program is Gina Rinehart, the 65-year-old president of a mining and extraction conglomerate with a net worth of $ 14.8 billion.

With its coal mines producing more than 60 million tonnes a year, Rinehart has opposed carbon pollution taxes and has sponsored trips to Australia from climate change denier Christopher Monckton, a British politician from right who is also an advocate for quack treatments for multiple sclerosis, herpes and flu.

In 2012, Rinehart complained that the Australian workforce was not competitive enough and cited African workers as a shining example: "Africans want to work and are ready to work for less than two dollars a day. These statistics make me fear for the future of this country. "

Julia Gillard, who was then Prime Minister, replied: "It is not the Australian way of throwing people two dollars and asking them to work for a day."

The magnetic physical beauty of Australia literally rests on its fragility. The continent lives very close to the border between bearable life and extinction.

When you drive in the hinterland, like I did, and in the endless flatness of the Red Desert, and you finally arrive in a small town by road, it is obvious that this forefront life post can have no physical root, it is found directly and roughly on the earth. crust.

There is something gloriously provocative about the apparition, like a mirage that has suddenly become solid. A tin roof motel, a bar, a small school, a few hundred people making a barely viable but happy life – and, generally, with an odd and well-irrigated little corner of England, a soft cricket ground and green.

It is a miniature diagram of how the whole country was built, from Sydney to Alice Springs, creating a fragile grip on a knowingly precarious basis. To last, a pact was needed between the settlers and the hard side of nature. This was understood by the original locals. Aboriginal culture has developed its own successful model of sustainable living.

But no such agreement has been drawn up or even suggested by Australia's current political and industrial axis. There is something unique at work here, an ingrained cowboy pride that is depressing to see – a kind of warrior philistinism reborn in the denial of irrefutable science.

No one has defined this species better than the great Australian satirist Barry Humphries. No, not her most famous creation, the terrifying matriarch and break-ball Dame Edna Everage.

I'm talking about the honorable Les Patterson, the Australian cultural attaché to the prestigious title of the Court of Saint James, whose job specification is to promote Australia as a place "with more culture that a penicillin factory "and as a" thinking organism ". In this vulgar talkative, eyeing for unbridled testosterone and misogyny, Humphries identifies and usurps a guy – not a stereotype – who lives on in the country's political class.

Nevertheless, it would be an act of gross hypocrisy to see their behavior solely as an Australian aberration. The obtuse political leaders of the country set an example that other reactionary regimes in countries as varied as Brazil and Poland are too ready to imitate because they too protect their interests in fossil fuels .

And then, of course, there is us. Our continent has a much greater ecological resilience than Australia, but our management of it is just as negligent as theirs. Under Trump's calculated demolition of science-based regulations, America is on the same path to apocalypse. It just happens much more slowly.

.