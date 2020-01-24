Australia's weather was super weird this week. Here's why.

Australia badly needed rain, but not so.

Areas that had been smothered by smoke earlier this month have been hailed with hailstones the size of golf balls in recent days: trees are stripped, cars and windows smashed, and wild animals are literally stoned to death.

People around the world had hoped that Australia would soon get enough rain to overcome its long drought. Unprecedented bushfires have haunted the country for months, burning approximately 26 million acres, destroying over 2500 homes and killing over 30 people. Experts estimate that more than a billion animals have died. Recovery is expected to take decades.

The recent arrival of rain was therefore a welcome relief. Although it was not the fire blanket that the Australians had hoped for and that actually hindered some efforts to fight backburn, the downpour has helped extinguish or contain some fires.

However, severe storms also created new, different problems, from flash floods in Queensland to the devastating hail in Canberra. These conditions are in stark contrast to the bushfires and dry dust storms that swept across the same states, and many Australians are amazed at what is going on around the world.

But according to Diana Eadie from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the rain is at least fairly ordinary.

“It’s not uncommon for such storms to occur in Australia at this time of year,” Eadie told Mashable. “Given the sudden collapse of drying climate drivers, the return to more typical weather felt quite abrupt for many people.”

Basically, the Australians haven’t seen the rain for so long that the sudden return to normal was overwhelming.

Why was Australia’s weather so dry?

“Australia is currently in a stormy season characterized by violent thunderstorms, fires, floods and tropical cyclones,” said Eadie.

According to her, Australia’s current weather is affected by both global warming and the patterns of the surrounding ocean and atmosphere. “These climate drivers have not only increased the risk of fire but also suppressed the thunderstorm activity that we would normally expect to affect the eastern parts of Australia in spring and summer.”

One of these patterns is the changing temperatures in the Indian Ocean, referred to as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOP). The IOP goes through three phases – positive, negative and neutral – with Australia just going through a “very strong and long-lasting” positive phase.

With a positive IOP, weak westerly winds allow warm water in the west of the Indian Ocean to move away from Australia. Meanwhile, cold water rises from the depths of the east on the northwest coast of Australia. This means that there is less moisture and cloud in the atmosphere around Australia, which affects the trajectory of weather systems approaching from the west.

The end result is hotter and drier conditions in Central and Southeast Australia that favor bushfires.

While positive IOP was a major contributor to Australia’s weather, Eadie found that it was related to the effects of Southern Annular Mode (SAM). This refers to the north or south shift of strong west winds that circle the globe south of Australia.

A negative SAM from late October to late December shifted the winds too far north. This caused them to fly through the hot, dusty center of the continent and lose moisture to the east coast, resulting in less rainfall.

The IOP and the SAM are both normal parts of the Australian weather cycle. It is less normal that the conditions are also affected by climate change. Australia’s drought periods are getting longer, bigger and more frequent as global temperatures rise and the already hot weather worsens, making the fire season more extreme.

Why did Australia’s weather get so wet?

Fortunately, both the IOP and the SAM have returned to more neutral phases in the past few weeks. This has enabled the east winds to carry moisture from the Coral and Tasman Sea to the east coast and to the tropics in Australia.

“A complex low pressure system has recently moved across Southeast Australia and tapped into this source of moisture, resulting in the severe storm activity we saw in Melbourne and Canberra in the past,” said Eadie.

A low pressure system is an area where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the area around it. As a result, the wind moves in the direction of the system, rises and forms rain clouds. Such systems become complex when they have more than one low pressure center.

Although the rain may be normal, the hail strength is of course lower. In conversation with ABC News, Dr. Joshua Soderholm attributed the oversized ice balls to the emergence of supercell thunderstorms – the least widespread and heaviest type of thunderstorm.

“Supercells are special because they have very broad, strong, and persistent updrafts, so you can imagine that the hail growth conditions are ideal for hailstorms,” ​​said Soderholm.

The rotating updrafts found in supercells “make them more intense and last longer, which in turn can create greater hail”.

Do the bush fires have anything to do with the storms?

Eadie admitted that bushfires can form their own weather systems and form clouds when hot air and fine particles rise to condensation. In extreme cases, they can even trigger thunderstorms and increase the risk of fire due to lightning and gusty wind.

“However, the severe storms that have recently hit Eastern Australia are not directly related to the bush fires,” said Eadie. Australia just seems so happy.

Violent thunderstorms can occur after March. Until then, the Australians are advised to adjust to wilder weather. Though temperatures in New South Wales were above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, severe storms are expected to hit the northeastern part of the state on Friday and weekend, potentially causing “large hail, harmful winds and local falls”.

Australia’s wild weather may seem apocalyptic, but it’s the dramatic contrasts that make it seem so – although the size of the hail is admittedly unusual, the tide of rain is not a harbinger of doom. However, the bush fires and the drought can be a different story.