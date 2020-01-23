Australia's U19s make it into the World Cup quarter with a gripping win in the last half of the game

Dan Mousley (51, not eliminated) and Kasey Aldridge (32, not eliminated) came together late to help England after 7-252.

Sam Fanning (31) and skipper Mackenzie Harvey (65 of 83 balls) got Australia busy, Lachlan Hearne contributed 45.

However, with 100 out of the last 20 overs, Australia suffered a breakdown when four wickets fell into five overs, leaving them behind at 206 in the 46th over, and England waiting for a comfortable win.

But Sully’s heroic Tailender fireworks – which hit three sixes in the 48th – and Murphy collected an unbeaten 47-run stand for the ninth wicket to bring Australia home in an exciting finale.

“I am very proud of the boys and proud of myself. It gives me a lot of hope for the future,” said Sully in an ICC interview after the game.

“Personally, I never thought I could do something like that. It’s like what dreams are made of. It’s pretty cool to be able to do that.

“You (England) played well too and we were on the rearfoot for almost the entire second half of our innings. It was just fantastic.”

The result ensured that Australia moved up to second place in the quarter-finals behind Group B leaders West Indies.

“It was incredible that we were up and down at some point. It was incredible to reach the quarter-finals, probably the best feeling I had on the cricket field,” added Murphy.

AAP

