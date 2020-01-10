Australia's interim coach Andrew McDonald

Loading...

Langer’s predecessor, Darren Lehmann, claimed in 2017 that administrators had “no choice” after resting for several series.

Langer even had the first chance to train Australia in 2016 when he joined Lehmann in a limited series in the Caribbean.

Andrew McDonald talks to Mitchell Starc while training for the Boxing Day Test.Credit: Getty

At this point, Langer has given all possible indications to continue in all three roles.

However, McDonald would be one of the logical choices if Cricket Australia ever took the step.

He has had previous success in cricket with limited overshoots and is head coach in both the Indian Premier League and England’s new Hundreds Tournament.

But the former Victorian all-rounder said he didn’t think such a move was necessary.

“I don’t think it’s going to be discussed,” said McDonald.

“I think if you turn around and have the right time out, there is no reason why coaches cannot do all three formats.

“That is probably why I am currently the interim coach because they are only looking for a coach. It reflects that it is probably not in sight.”

“This is nothing new. I don’t think it’s a change of direction in what you’re doing. I think it’s a time when ‘JL’ needs a break.”

One-day captain Aaron Finch with Andrew McDonald at a press conference in Mumbai ahead of the three-day international series against India.Credit:AP

McDonald’s promotion only takes place two months after joining the team as an assistant.

But before the kick-off in Mumbai on Tuesday, you cannot question your qualifications.

Last season, he was the first coach to win the triple crown of the Sheffield Shield, as well as the 50-over competition and the Big Bash Trophies with Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades.

He will also be reunited with the close confidant Aaron Finch as captain in India, just as he had been captain of the Renegades since he took on the role there in 2016.

“This is really positive,” said McDonald.

“I have a real captain I’ve worked with before. It’s my first time on the white ball team.

“This is the first time I have taken a white ball tour [and it is something that I am sure is an advantage].

“I’m used to most players because I’ve trained against them and worked with the red ball, so there is a certain level of familiarity there.”

“For me it is only a continuation of what the team has achieved in the past 12 months with the World Cup and a successful tour of India.”

AAP

