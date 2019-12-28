Australians stunned by another controversial DRS verdict

Loading...

Australian skipper Tim Paine, Starc and Marnus Labuschagne, who had been closely aligned, approached Erasmus for clarification after the decision on the video.

Dar was criticized by the great Australians Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, who thought the dismissal should have been confirmed.

"[Out], 100%. We could all see it clearly. The sweatband was clearly moving over the glove," Ponting said on Channel 7.

"It was missed by the third referee. Absolutely as clear as day.

"If he can't do it right, he shouldn't be doing it. Watching the good things out there is a very, very obvious decision to make.

"It is, in my opinion, conclusive evidence to overturn the decision on the ground."

Warne also thought that Dar was mistaken.

"I think it was clear enough for him to ignore it, I think Aleem Dar was wrong," said Warne on Fox Sports.

"Look at the sweatband on the glove when it hits, it moves permanently."

The incident will put even more doubt on the homeland side against the DRS after Ross Taylor managed to overturn a verdict on Friday.

The bullet appears to hit Santner's armguard since delivery by Starc.Credit:AAP

Paine expressed his lack of confidence in the technology.

"I have some doubts – there is no doubt about it," Paine told ABC Tribune on Friday evening.

"I won't go too far because I'm going to be in trouble. I just see over and over again what I see with the naked eye, or watch it on TV in real time, and then what happens like, is sometimes a bit irrelevant.

"We are struggling with it a bit."

Paine was trapped in front of 79 for review in a delivery he claims hit him out of the line.

"I wish it was off the line. I was thinking about the length it was pitching and the guy playing around the wicket, it was pretty hard to hit you online and hit the stumps, "said Paine.

"I think it dived about seven yards and still hit halfway up. Then you have one late tonight [Taylor] where the guy is stuck on the crease, he hit very hard and it goes more.

"It is disappointing and it makes me angry."

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

