Australians stabbed in Maldives in IS-inspired attack

An Australian man working in the Maldives is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a terrorist attack by the Islamic state.

Police said three men, including two Chinese, were stabbed Tuesday evening in Hulhumale, an island 7 km north of the capital, Male.

The police informed ABC that a video of the Australian victim posted on social media described his injuries as “non-serious”.

One of the Chinese citizens was a tourist and the other two worked in the city. The police said that they were in a stable hospital condition.

The Australian Department of State and Commerce said it tried to contact an Australian man who was hospitalized in the Maldives.

“Due to our data protection obligations, we will not make any further comments,” said a spokesman.

Maldivian police said three men were arrested for stabbing and were investigating their alleged ties to the Islamic State.

An Maldivian radical group affiliated with the Islamic State took responsibility for the attack in an online video, local media reported on Wednesday.

One of the three masked men seen in the video accused the Maldivian government of being led by unbelievers and warned of further such attacks.

The police said they were working to confirm the video was correct.

Last year, a 35-year-old man who was classified by the U.S. authorities as the leader of the Islamic State in the Maldives was arrested for allegedly leading the Islamic State to recruit in the mainly Sunni Muslim nation.

The Indian Ocean archipelago derives much of its income from tourism.

The Islamic State took responsibility for the fatal bombings in Sri Lanka last April and is trying to increase its presence on the subcontinent after being driven out of its self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

Counterterrorism agencies gain more power in emerging IS groups

The Maldivian parliament has given the anti-terrorism agencies extensive investigative powers and the authorities have stepped up operations against persistent Islamist groups.

Azim Zahir, an expert on extremism in the Maldives at the University of Western Australia, told ABC that the attack was “no ordinary raid”.

“These attacks took place simultaneously,” he said.

“That gave me the suspicion that it was no ordinary robbery.

“The authorities have recently started to fight terrorist activities (in the Maldives).”

He said the attack could also be an attempt to disrupt the island state’s tourism industry.

“That would really harm the Maldivian tourism industry,” he told ABC.

“Because the Maldives rely on the image of a peaceful paradise.”

According to the Maldives Independent news website, nearly 1,500 people living in the Maldives have “succumbed to an extremist ideology in which they would not hesitate to take the life of the person next to them.”

In December, police commissioner Mohamed Hameed reported at a local conference that 423 Maldives were trying to join terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq, of which 173 were entering the war zones.

He said, “Hundreds of local extremists also traveled to Pakistan and Afghanistan before the Syrian civil war, some of which have spread radical ideologies since they returned to the Maldives.”

