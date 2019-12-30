Australians seek to keep pressure on Kane Williamson

Loading...

Former New Zealand wicket keeper Ian Smith, now Fox Cricket commentator, said he had "genuine concern" for Williamson, leading his country into a test battle in Australia for the first time .

"A major concern for me. I know Kane Williamson fairly well. I have followed his career since he was 10, 11 and 12 years old – a prolific racing scorer as a school drummer ", did he declare.

"This responsibility as captain of New Zealand, he actually handled it fairly well and his batting average was very, very good as a result of that. The problem is that he doesn’t Never made it to Australia before in test matches is a really tough environment when you're out there everyday and you're also the top scorer.

"Australia played well with him, but he made mistakes with the bat that I have not seen him do in his career at this point, especially in the test match. Melbourne. The shot he played late the second night was just so anti-Kane Williamson that it took us all by surprise. "

Smith said he noticed signs in the Perth test that everything was wrong with Williamson.

"He is a really traditional player … he will always wear the black cap because he is very proud to wear it and because he leads this front," said Smith.

"There (in Perth), I noticed a few times that he was wearing the white soft hat. It was an indication to me that the extreme heat in Perth was happening to him. He was very red, he looked tired, he looked a little exhausted, sometimes.

"And, of course, the other thing is that we don't get any starts from the openers, so he finds himself in a very small transition from being captain to hitter. That's the problem. It's wear and tear on him mentally rather than physically. I think it's a worry – a real concern. "

Williamson, in key n ° 3, reached the bottom with scores of 1, 6, 23 and 32, which gives him time to refresh after long sessions in the field where his bowlers also largely failed to get the job done.

Australia has long been proud to dismantle opposing captains, which the great Caribbean sides of the 1980s made fashionable. Many visiting skippers have left Australia a broken man, and coach Justin Langer said the plan was to keep the pressure on Williamson.

"This is one of the things we talk about the most in our strategy. Make sure you keep the opposition captain under pressure. This is what we are doing right now ", did he declare.

"He is a very, very good player, one of the gentlemen of the game. If we can do it for the rest of this series, that gives us a big advantage."

Williamson, who has an average of 41.11 with two centuries in nine tests against Australia, prefers to discuss individual woes in more of a team setting. However, his team is at its best when it scores strongly.

"It is not about me and my performance – that is what you can bring to the team. Obviously Tom (Blundell) was a fantastic example but as a collective we all have to do a little better, whether with the ball. or with the bat and try to form these partnerships, "he said.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

