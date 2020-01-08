Australians on the SE coast insisted on flights because the fire risk escalated

Loading...

TOMERONG, Australia – Residents along the path of forest fires that devastated Southeast Australia were urged to evacuate Thursday if they do not intend to defend their homes because hot and windy conditions are expected to escalate the danger for the next two days.

The state fire brigade in the state of New South Wales has told the weary community meetings south of Sydney in the coastal towns of Nowra, Narooma and Batemans Bay that northwest winds would probably fire again toward the coast. Holidaymakers have withdrawn to the beaches and the ocean in recent weeks because destructive fires and suffocating smoke have invaded the tourist towns and scorched sand dunes in some places.

In the adjacent Victoria state, fire-threatened populations were urged to respond quickly to evacuation warnings.

“We cannot guarantee your safety and we do not want to provide emergency services – whether they are volunteers or paid staff – we do not want to jeopardize them because people do not follow the advice given,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The unprecedented fire crisis in Southeast Australia, which has claimed at least 26 lives since September, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and shrouded large cities in smoke, has focused many Australians on how the nation adapts to climate change. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is subject to criticism at home and abroad for trivializing the need for his government to tackle climate change, which experts believe helps incite arson.

Last year was Australia’s hottest and driest ever. The head of the Bureau of Meteorology, climate monitoring, Karl Braganza, said that while the country’s rainfall was expected to improve, it would not be enough to blow away the flames in the short term.

“Unfortunately, we are not looking at widespread, above-average rainfall at this stage,” he said. “That is really what we need to put out the fires fairly quickly. It becomes a campaign, in terms of the fires. We are not looking for a short and sharp end to the event – it seems that we have to keep going for a while. “

The New South Wales government responded to the crisis on Thursday by announcing an additional 1 billion Australian dollar ($ 690 million) for the next two years of natural fire management and recovery.

The disaster in Australia is seen by many as a harbinger for other countries of the future effects of global warming.

Pope Francis has joined the world leaders in expressing solidarity with the Australian people.

“I want to ask you all to pray to the Lord to help the (Australian) people at this difficult moment with these powerful fires. I am close to the Australian people, “said Francis at the end of his general public on Wednesday, applause from congregants.