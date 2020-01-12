Australians leave houses as heat, winds escalate fire hazard paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the extent of any damage caused by the fires would not be known until Saturday morning.

“We know it’s going to be a long and difficult night,” said Berejiklian.

In neighboring Victoria, evacuation orders were issued in mountain areas and Prime Minister Daniel Andrews begged residents to pay attention to warnings and avoid complacency, although no new destruction was reported.

“In spite of this unprecedented fire activity, we have no one who is not listed, we have no other people who have died and we have no other communities that have been cut,” Andrews told reporters. “Now all those things can change and that is perhaps the most powerful reminder that we have to stay vigilant.”

The unprecedented fire crisis in Southeast Australia has claimed at least 26 lives, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and since September has exacerbated an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the army was on standby to help firefighters and emergency services.

The army has already been involved in the unfolding crisis by clearing roads closed by burying fallen trees, dead cattle and sheep and supplying feed to surviving animals.

Firefighters throughout the region braced themselves for a long, rocky night. In the southeastern town of Candelo in New South Wales, Nathan Barnden, a divisional officer at the Rural Fire Service, prepared to go with his team to the nearby Burragate municipality to protect the community from a fire marching north.

The fire had breached containment lines in one area and officials were afraid that predicted winds of 60 to 100 kilometers per hour (40 to 60 miles per hour) could push it into populated areas.

“We will be there to help them defend all night,” Barnden said. “We have been warned that we could be there until the morning. … There is a risk of being cut off and having to stay there all the time.”

In the small village of Towamba in southern New South Wales, most residents were evacuated on Friday after firefighters had warned them to leave, said John Nightingale, a volunteer firefighter at the Rural Fire Service.

Last week, some houses in the village were destroyed by a fire that first made the afternoon sky deep magenta and then pitch black, Nightingale said.

“You heard the rumbling of the fire late at night,” he said. “It was very frightening.”

Officials feared that the wind shift at the end of Friday could blow the flames in a new direction.

Nightingale said he and the other firefighters would work to put out any spot fires that flare up to prevent them from spreading. But if the circumstances became too dangerous, they would have to find shelter in a community house, a solid structure with around 25,000 liters (6600 gallons) of water attached to it. Next to the hall is an open space with grass, far away from trees and shrubs where people can retreat as a last resort.

“The grass on the oval is very short, so there is nothing to bear a strong fire,” he said. “So that’s actually a survival option. A piece of grass. And if that happened, we’d have trucks and sprinklers and go snakes, make people wet. But I would hate to achieve that. Anything but that.”

The temperatures in parts of the area threatened with fire reached around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday and the conditions remained dry.

The natural disaster has focused many Australians on how the nation adapts to climate change. Morrison has been criticized for trivializing the need for his government to tackle climate change, which experts believe helps incite arson. On Friday, thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities in Australia to call for action against climate change and demand that Morrison be deposed.

Morrison said Thursday that a government investigation into the fires would investigate the role of climate change.

Asked on Friday whether he expected fire disasters of the same magnitude to occur more frequently in the future with climate change, Morrison did not provide a direct answer.

“There are the assessments that are taking place as you would expect and in response to questions I have indicated that we will work closely with the state and territorial authorities on how they are conducted,” Morrison told reporters. “The links and implications here are acknowledged.”

Morrison swept away the criticism of what many Australians see as a slow, distant response to the natural fire crisis.

“We have the largest federal response to a bushfire disaster the country has ever seen,” said Morrison. “The government is responding to an unprecedented crisis with an unprecedented level of support.”

The WWF-Australia protection group estimates that 1.25 billion wild animals died during the fires, in addition to livestock losses, which the government expects will exceed 100,000 animals.

WWF fears that the disasters can lead to local extinction and threaten the survival of some species, such as the glossy black cockatoo and a knee-high kangaroo known as the leggy potoroo.

WWF naturalist Stuart Blanch described the estimate as conservative and did not include bats, frogs and insects.

The majority of the estimated losses were reptiles, followed by birds and then mammals such as koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, echidnas and wombats.

WWF estimates that there were between 100,000 and 200,000 koalas in Australia before the burning season. Estimated koala losses in the current emergency include 25,000 on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia and 8,000 in northwestern New South Wales.

“It’s a significant loss, but I don’t think we’ll know for a few months,” Blanch said about koala mortality.

Associated Press writers Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, and Kristen Gelineau in Sydney contributed to this report.

Nick Perry, The Associated Press