Australians hope Pattinson's return may bring fear

Loading...

"You know what Patto looks like – he's a fierce competitor. He has a lot of things to do. That's what we like. He's been like that since the first day, even when he debuted. He's just a great, great competitor, "he said.

"He adds a great chord to our bow. When you look at what he has done for us in England too, it is about him being consistent and playing back-to-back games. His body was right and he is happy with that. "

The ace pace had an indifferent start to the new season. His form with Victoria was encouraging (14 wickets at 28.64) but he was excluded from the test team in Brisbane due to a violation of the code of conduct for personal abuse against a player during his line-up during Victoria's defeat in Queensland.

Pattinson had to apologize to his Australian teammates for his alleged insult on the field during the Sheffield Shield game, but he was adopted by the team.

"He was sacked by this decision. He knows he did the wrong thing and he cut it off in the chin. For him it is about continuing to do what he's doing it now, working his back to get back to the park, "said Warner.

Pattinson was in perfect condition under the watchful eye of Australian assistant coach Andrew McDonald at Junction Oval nets on Saturday and will finalize preparations when the home team begins training at CWM on Monday.

Loading

The old spearhead is at its best when it has an aggressive state of mind, and Australians know firsthand the "fear factor" it can have. When asked about this, Warner replied, "I know he makes us in the nets. He's well spoken, especially by the guys who played him in county cricket. They saw what ; he was able to make it back on track. He puts the ball in the right zones, hits the right lengths. Any player who does it regularly, it is difficult to score. Hopefully, he can go out and do that job. "

Pattinson has a stellar record against the Kiwis, having claimed 20 wickets of three games at a miserly average of 17.7, while his boxing test record is also solid. He claimed six wickets each against India in 2011 and the West Indies in 2015.

Pattinson will join Pat Cummins, the new 3 million dollar Indian Premier League man, and Starc in a formidable attack. The extra pace of Australia is what separates this attack from its kiwi counterparts.

Starc arrives in Melbourne as a quick standout for the summer. After tinkering with his action and reshaping his state of mind following a single appearance on the Ashes tour, Starc won 14 wickets at 17 in two tests against Pakistan and didn’t was not lucky not to have the third 10-wicket draw of his career against the Blacks. Caps in Perth, finishing with the amazing match figures of 9-97.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading