Australians fight as Mavs bullies Sixers

Ben Simmons, on the left, shoots Dwight Powell. Credit: AP

Elsewhere, Thon Maker’s 15 points were not enough for Detroit, who lost 114-93 to Boston.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 26 points each to lead the Celtics to consecutive wins, while South Sudan-born Maker was the Pistons' top scorer in his impressive 23 minutes of action.

Jordan Clarkson scored a 33-point high for the season, and Kevin Love drained a pair of three pointers late in the fourth quarter as the Cleveland hosts recorded a 114-107 victory over Memphis Grizzlies.

Love highlighted his 21-point performance with five three points. He added 13 rebounds to register his fifth double-double in his last six games.

Australian Cavaliers keeper Matthew Dellavedova had eight assists and two rebounds in his 16 minutes of play.

Tyus Jones, on the right, passes in front of Matthew Dellavedova, on the left, in the first half. Credit: AP

Aron Baynes was another Boomer in action, scoring seven points and knocking down five rebounds as his Phoenix Suns lost 126-108 to Oklahoma City Thunder.

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets won 109-100 against Minnesota. It was Jokic's eighth consecutive double-double and his 33rd career triple-double.

T.J. Warren scored 23 points on a 10-16 shot to help the Indiana claim a 119-105 home victory over the Sacramento Kings. Myles Turner added 17 points as the Pacers won their fifth straight game and their 13th time in 16.

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry scored 26 points and the Raptors held on to defeat Washington 122-118. Serge Ibaka added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the defending champions, who have won four straight, while Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 37 points.

Bradley Beal, on the right, takes the shot. Credit: The Canadian Press

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, the Miami starters got the fourth quarter and the Heat had no trouble beating the New York Knicks 129-114.

In Portland, the Trail Blazers won 118-103 victories against Orlando Magic, largely thanks to 67 combined points from Damian Lillard (36 points) and CJ McCollum (31).

And in the battle between the two worst teams in the Western Conference, D’Angelo Russell’s 25 points led the Golden State Warriors to a 106-102 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

