Australia secured a place in the Twenty20 Women’s Tri-Series Final after eliminating England’s strike to win the 16-round duel with Junction Oval.

Meg Lanning’s team seemed to suffer a third loss in four games when they stumbled to 7-132 after being sent to bat in Melbourne on Sunday.

However, this below-average score turned out to be more than sufficient, as left-wing spinner Sophie Molineux (3:19) and fast Tayla Vlaeminck (2:18) never gave visitors a chase.

The dismissal of all-rounder Natalie Sciver for Molineux for 16 triggered a 4-17 breakdown during the middle overs.

The result will be a huge relief for Australia after scoring the decisive goal on Wednesday, the last game before the opening game of the Football World Cup on February 21.

“Last night we called this our semi-final that we had to win, and we ticked that off,” said Molineux.

“We definitely have the World Cup in mind, but at the same time we want to win this tri-series and build that momentum.

“To hopefully win another victory on Wednesday, we think that’s the best way to prepare for a World Cup.”

Australia would have missed the final in a loss to England after India’s third-highest WT20I chase against the Aussies on Saturday.

Australia will have the opportunity to turn India upside down, while England fails to decide on the net run rate.

While Australia got away with a second win for the series, concerns remain about the form of some key players leading into the home World Cup.

Star Alyssa Healy’s fight continued when he was caught on the fence after a misdirected shot for one.

The Wicketkeeper / Batter has scored 11 runs in their last four international matches and was a hit or miss during the WBBL.

Experienced batter Rachael Haynes (24) put together her best innings of the series after an average of 6.67 from the first three games.

Healy’s opening partner Beth Mooney drove Australia’s innings by hitting 50 out of 40 balls, but fell in the 16th when the hosts dropped to 5-96.

England was excellent in the field, with spinners Sarah Glenn (2:18) and Sophie Ecclestone (2:19) in excellent shape.

aap