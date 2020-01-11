BURRAGATE, Australia – When the sky grew dark and the smoke flowed through the village, it seemed to those who yearned at the fire station that “The Beast” would finally roar through it. But the natural fire just crept closer, pushing a few cautious fingers forward before it fell asleep again when the wind died.

The tired volunteer firefighters from Burragate returned to bed early Saturday after a week of worry and false alarm. Many have had enough. If the fire starts burning through their Southeast Australian city, they say, they want it to be able to continue with the job so they can start cleaning up.

“I’d rather it didn’t come, but when it comes, stop teasing,” said resident Joe Seamons, who has taken to describe what is officially called the Border Fire as “The Beast.”

The resident Joe Alvaro said it was more blunt. “I just want to get it bloody and ready,” he said.

Throughout Australia, wildfires have killed at least 27 people, including a firefighter on Saturday, and more than 2,000 homes have been burned down since September. They have focused international attention on climate change and caused political problems for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticized for his faint answer.

The wildfires have been lurking near Burragate for more than a week and fill the air with harmful smoke that burns and coughs people’s eyes. The sun has turned red and distant hills have disappeared behind a haze of mist.

The village in New South Wales is small, with about 100 inhabitants, according to the latest census, although some locals say that there is less than half. Without shops or bars, the fire station has become the center of the community. Sometimes they hold movie nights there. On Friday, the station was filled with piles of donated goods, more carrots and toothbrushes than people knew what to do with it.

On Friday evening, with strong winds expected to blaze into the fire, a convoy of trucks – including some from the army and others with a strike team of voluntary firefighters – rolled into town. At one point there were more than 30 people at the station, hoping to save lives and homes, but willing to retreat if the flames were too intense.

Among them was Bill King, an operational head of the American Forest Service in Colorado. He is part of a reciprocal arrangement in which more than 250 Americans are sent to Australia to fight the fire. He is also the father of a 3 month old daughter and jokes that he sleeps better on his assignment.

As part of the convoy moved to other cities, the local volunteers, who drank espresso made from an overworked machine and searched through the maps, remained.

Seamons, who are retired, said he and his wife moved to Burragate because they no longer wanted to live in a busy city. But he said their lifestyle was influenced by three years of drought, with his garden plants dying off and his apple trees not producing fruit.

Recently he has been sitting inside with the fan away from the smoke. In some places in Australia the air quality is worse than in New Delhi or Beijing due to the fires. Seamons said he had enough of The Beast.

“Hopefully it will get tired of hanging around Burragate,” he said. “But I don’t wish anyone else.”

Alvaro said he was ready for the fire on Friday.

“When I saw the smoke and all that, I was relieved,” he said. “I thought, come get it.”

But now he hopes that with favorable weather forecasts for the following week, the fire brigade will finally be able to move from playing defense against the fires to attacking it. He said he just hopes he won’t have to go through the stress of another night with high alertness.

And when the fire comes, he said, he will fight it completely.

“We are a pretty close community. There are some beautiful people here,” Alvaro said. “So it’s worth protecting.”

Nick Perry, The Associated Press