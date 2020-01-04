Australian Toby Price starts looking for his third motorcycle crown with KTM Racing

Loading...

Price won his first Dakar rally in 2016 during the race in Argentina.

"For 2019, winning the Dakar Rally was kind of a wacky goal and a bit of a dream," said Price this week.

"Few people see what's going on behind the scenes and to walk away with a broken wrist victory, we made it work and we got another # 1 plaque.

"2020 is going to be a completely different Dakar for us. It puts everyone on a level playing field (by staging it in a new country), which I think is good for the sport. a good change for everyone, a new race, a new look and I’m excited about the challenge ahead and what’s coming from the race. ”

The five-time Australian champion will race again for the KTM team, along with some of his teammates his biggest rivals. In 2019, KTM finished first, second and third in the Dakar bike ranking.

Teammates Sam Sunderland and Matthias Walker are his closest rivals, while Joan Barreda Bort (Honda) and Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) are also in the game with a chance to ruin Price's consecutive plans.

"Over the past few weeks we have done a lot of testing and preparation for the Dakar, so we have done horse riding in Spain, we have done it in Morocco and everything is pretty much sorted, organized and ready to go, "said Price.

"We hope it will start well this year.

"Myself, I feel really good right now, there are no injuries and we just have to make sure that we keep that … so these are just technical inspections and participation in the race."

The longest stage will be the ninth stage on Tuesday January 14 (891 km) between Wadi Al Dawasir and Haradh while the shortest stage will be the second stage (401 km) from Al Wajh to Neom.

Price is confident that his driving will be well equipped for the varied terrain that runners expect across Saudi Arabia, which includes the desert, mountains and beaches.

"We are constantly changing small parts on the bike and our biggest thing is always the suspension. WP (suspension supplier) does an incredible job with that and they always give us lots of options and try new and different things , " he said.

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

