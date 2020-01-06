Australian Toby Price falls ninth in the Dakar Rally

Loading...

The 32-year-old finished the second stage by one place in front of his Australian compatriot Rodney Faggotter, who moved up to 19th place in the overall ranking. The compatriots Ben Young (88.), Trevor Wilson (121.) and Matthew Tisdall (130.) also participated.

After two days, Briton Sam Sunderland leads the overall classification ahead of Chilean Pablo Quintanilla and Argentinian Kevin Benavides.

The South African Giniel de Villiers won the second stage of the car category and thus secured the 15th stage victory of his career. Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso lost two and a half hours to repairs after an impact with a stone that had torn a wheel from his Toyota, and finished 47th after two stages.

Belarusian Siarhei Viazovich took first place in the second stage of the truck category, while Chilean Ignacio Casale won the first two stages in the quad race.

Another Chilean, defending champion Chaleco Lopez, leads the SSV class after finishing fourth on the first day with a second stage win.

This year’s Dakar takes place for the first time in the Middle East. The event moved from South America a decade after it left sub-Saharan Africa for security reasons.

The third stage, which includes a lap around Neom, takes place on Tuesday.

