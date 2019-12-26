Australian thresher has the fight to match her style

Loading...

"I hope I hit all of these things and I'm just trying to give you a chance to stay in every game. You never know what can happen in the sport. There is no guaranteed, no certainty and I stay in the game as long as you can "is really important. "

Barty has made successive comeback victories over Belinda Bencic and world number 2 Karolina Pliskova on her way to the title in the prestigious WTA season finals in China.

But it was his tenacious response from a set and 3-0 against Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the French Open, after taking a 5-0 lead in the first set, which proved that Barty had the stuff to match the style.

"There have been so many different moments throughout the year that I have been extremely proud of myself and some [were] perhaps less obvious to the rest of the world than to me, some of the most important moments to be able to get through the matches, "she said. "The one that comes to mind is the semi-final of the French Open."

This comeback defining the season in Paris came without the help of trusted trainer Craig Tyzzer.

The world number one is a fan of the WTA field training innovation but does not depend on it, which is a good thing since it will not be allowed at the Australian Open.

"There are times when it helps me. There are times when I don't use it," said Barty.

"If anything, it's more fair to get a different voice. She's there to use it, so I think why not use it when it's in the rulebook and that you are authorized to do so.

"If you can use it effectively, it's a positive thing. Tyzz does an incredible job keeping it very simple, being very clear and concise in what I need to do.

"But also saying that, we are playing the Grand Slam tournaments without that and I have no problem trying to figure it out for myself and solving the problems by myself. It's all part of the puzzle of our game. "

