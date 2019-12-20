Australian stocks weaken in pre-Christmas trade

Loading...

Elsewhere, communications and financial services lost 0.4% each, the latter reflecting declines of between 0.4% and 0.6% in the big four banks. Macquarie successfully reversed the general trend, rising 0.2% to a new close record of $ 140.25.

Modest gains of 0.2% to 0.5% for industrial products, REITs, utilities and materials helped partially offset the weakness in all other sectors. Materials were supported by a 1.4% gain in Rio Tinto to $ 103.66.

Wireless communications company Speedcast International posted the best performance on the benchmark, which jumped 4.9% to $ 0.745, after falling 74.4% over the year.

Curiously, the other big winners in all the Ordinary stocks were also stocks that fell sharply in the last trade or in the past 12 months.

At the other end of the dashboard, shares of online lottery retailer Jumbo Interactive fell 14.5% to $ 15.74 after providing an unresponsive trade update. to the high market expectations. Even with the decline, the company's shares still gained 120% this year.

Lendlease was also under pressure, falling 4.6% to $ 18.02 after announcing that it had conditionally agreed to sell its engineering unit for $ 180 million.

Despite Friday's losses, the benchmark has now gained for two consecutive weeks, leaving it just over 1% below the record at the end of November.

Most of the weekly gains came on Monday after the United States and China finally managed to concoct a phase one trade deal and Boris Johnson's Conservative Party victory in the UK general election.

"Australian stocks have taken advantage of the positive global advantage," AMP chief investment strategy officer and chief economist Shane Oliver told clients. "Our best guess is that stocks will continue to climb towards the end of the year, reflecting the positive seasonal tailwind, but with the risk of a short-term decline in the start of the new year."